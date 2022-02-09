Jason Colodne and Colbeck Capital Support Children's Cardiomyopathy Foundation

Colbeck Capital Management, a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending, and Managing Partner Jason Colodne are proud to support the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation’s 2022 Night for a Cure Virtual Charity Poker Tournament. CCM and Colodne will be donating to support the fundraising event set to take place on February 9 at 7:00p EST. All funds stemming from the event will be put toward supporting children and their families suffering the effects of cardiomyopathy. Colbeck Capital Management and Jason Colodne have been long-time supporters of the Foundation and its various initiatives and programs.

The Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation has supported the community of affected patients and families since 2002. The nonprofit organization raises funds not only to provide care for families in need but also to help raise awareness and promote research around this devastating disease.

Cardiomyopathy is a rare chronic, life-threatening heart disease in children, affecting 1 in every 100,000 in the U.S. The disease attacks the muscles of the heart, restricting the flow of blood and intake of oxygen needed for a healthy life. Nearly 80% of cases of pediatric cardiomyopathy manifest from unknown causes, yet the disease is the leading cause of heart transplants and cardiac arrest in children.

The Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation strives to support the cause with unique fundraisers held throughout the year. The Virtual Charity Poker welcomes players of all backgrounds and skill levels to take part in the fun and compete for prizes including buy-in to the World Series of Poker Main Event held in Las Vegas. The stream will be hosted live and available for both players and non-players to watch. Sponsorship levels allow for entries into the tournament with funds dedicated to the Foundation’s research and education initiatives.

About Colbeck Capital Management

Colbeck Capital Management (colbeck.com) is a leading, middle-market private credit manager focused on strategic lending. Colbeck partners with companies during periods of transition, providing creative capital solutions. Colbeck sponsors its portfolio companies through consistent engagement with management teams in areas such as finance, capital markets and growth strategies, distinguishing itself from traditional lenders. Founded in 2009 by Jason Colodne and Jason Beckman, the principals have participated in over $22 billion of strategic investments and have extensive experience investing through market cycles at leading institutions including such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley.

