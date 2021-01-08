Jason M. Cohen Promoted to Divisional Group President within Great American's Property & Casualty Group

Great American Insurance Group is pleased to announce the promotion of Jason M. Cohen to Divisional Group President within its Property & Casualty Group. With this promotion, Mr. Cohen will continue as the Divisional President of Strategic Comp, a leading provider of Workers’ Comp insurance, and assume reporting responsibilities for the Alternative Markets and Public Sector Divisions.

Mr. Cohen joined Great American in 2006 as Divisional Vice President and Claims Counsel within Corporate Claims. In 2008, he joined Strategic Comp as Divisional Vice President and led the Division's geographic expansion. In 2009, he was promoted to Divisional Senior Vice President, and in 2012, he assumed the role of Divisional Executive Vice President with responsibility for Operations. In 2016, he assumed the role of Divisional President of Strategic Comp.

Mr. Cohen earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from Harvard University and a Juris Doctor from Stanford Law School.

About Great American Insurance Group

Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company. Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, the operations of Great American Insurance Group are engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialty commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of traditional fixed and indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions, broker-dealer and registered investment advisor markets. Great American Insurance Company has received an “A” (Excellent) or higher rating from the A.M. Best Company for more than 110 years (most recent rating evaluation of “A+” (Superior) affirmed October 20, 2020). The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG), also based in Cincinnati, Ohio. AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210108005373/en/