Jax Ale Trail Celebrates Seventh Year and Adds Two New Breweries

Jacksonville, Florida makes a name for itself as a craft beer destination

The Jax Ale Trail, a self-guided tour of Jacksonville’s local craft breweries, is raising a glass in celebration of seven successful years with the addition of two new breweries. Ink Factory Brewing and Tepeyolot Cerveceria are joining the Jax Ale Trail, bringing the total to 24 local breweries.

Using the Jax Ale Trail Brewery Passport as their guide, visitors can journey through the neighborhoods of Jacksonville, collecting passport stamps along the way. At the end of their trip, or upon completion of all Ale Trail stops, the passport can be submitted to Visit Jacksonville for Ale Trail prizes.

“The idea for the Ale Trail came about a little more than seven years ago as the craft beer scene in Jacksonville was on the rise,” said Michael Corrigan, President and CEO of Visit Jacksonville. “It’s been exciting to see tourists and locals embrace the Ale Trail, enjoying and supporting our local makers through an experience that connects the craft beer community and showcases the city in a new way.”

Since its inception in December 2014, more than 2,300 people have stamped their Jax Ale Trail Brewery Passports, including craft beer enthusiasts from 49 states and 9 countries. The Jax Ale Trail has proven to be a popular tourism draw with approximately 1,400 passports submitted to Visit Jacksonville from those visiting the area. The support of Jacksonville’s residents makes up the remaining completed passports.

As the Ale Trail continues to expand, breweries have been racking up accolades. In 2021, the Great American Beer Festival awarded Main & Six Brewer and Brewery of the Year as well as a silver medal for their Shuggah Daddi – Chocolate Cake Variant beer and a bronze medal for the Hubbard St. Stout.

Additionally, Jacksonville was recently ranked one of the top craft beer cities in the United States by Fodor’s Travel.

As the city’s craft beer scene continues to grow, the Ale Trail is expected to continue to expand. This means more opportunities for prizes, and more great beer to try at breweries across Jacksonville.

For more exciting information about the Jax Ale Trail go to www.JaxAleTrail.com.

