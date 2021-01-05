Jay Orlandi Begins Tenure as New General Counsel of Pacific Life

Pacific Life today announced Jay Orlandi has assumed the role of executive vice president and general counsel of Pacific Life. He will report to Chairman, President and CEO Jim Morris.

Orlandi joins Pacific Life from Transamerica, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO), with responsibility for all business support functions, including legal, communications, human resources, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, data analytics, information security, and marketing. In addition, he recently served as the acting CEO for the company’s Individual Solutions business including life and long-term care insurance, fixed and variable annuities, and mutual funds.

Orlandi brings more than 20 years of legal experience to Pacific Life, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from Southwestern University. He began his career in private practice with the Los Angeles firm of Barger & Wolen, spending five years handling insurance regulatory and complex business litigation matters. At Transamerica, he spent four years as general counsel before being promoted to chief legal and administrative officer in 2018 and to chief operating officer in 2019.

“As Pacific Life continues its transformational journey, Jay’s experience and perspective will be indispensable,” said Morris. “The General Counsel role at Pacific Life goes beyond handling legal matters for our company. It is truly a strategic role that requires a deep understanding of the industry, an appreciation for Pacific Life’s history and long-term goals, and a passion for the business and services we provide.”

Orlandi succeeds Sharon Cheever as general counsel, following her planned retirement after a distinguished career at Pacific Life spanning four decades.

