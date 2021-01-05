Log in
Jay Orlandi Begins Tenure as New General Counsel of Pacific Life

01/05/2021 | 05:39pm EST
Pacific Life today announced Jay Orlandi has assumed the role of executive vice president and general counsel of Pacific Life. He will report to Chairman, President and CEO Jim Morris.

Orlandi joins Pacific Life from Transamerica, where he served as executive vice president and chief operating officer (COO), with responsibility for all business support functions, including legal, communications, human resources, corporate development, mergers and acquisitions, strategy, data analytics, information security, and marketing. In addition, he recently served as the acting CEO for the company’s Individual Solutions business including life and long-term care insurance, fixed and variable annuities, and mutual funds.

Orlandi brings more than 20 years of legal experience to Pacific Life, earning his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pennsylvania and his J.D. from Southwestern University. He began his career in private practice with the Los Angeles firm of Barger & Wolen, spending five years handling insurance regulatory and complex business litigation matters. At Transamerica, he spent four years as general counsel before being promoted to chief legal and administrative officer in 2018 and to chief operating officer in 2019.

“As Pacific Life continues its transformational journey, Jay’s experience and perspective will be indispensable,” said Morris. “The General Counsel role at Pacific Life goes beyond handling legal matters for our company. It is truly a strategic role that requires a deep understanding of the industry, an appreciation for Pacific Life’s history and long-term goals, and a passion for the business and services we provide.”

Orlandi succeeds Sharon Cheever as general counsel, following her planned retirement after a distinguished career at Pacific Life spanning four decades.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities, and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses, and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2020 World’s Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial-strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 2020 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2020 FORTUNE 500® list.


