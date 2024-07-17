STORY: :: Jay Slater's family leave flowers and messages

near the site where the teen's body was found

:: July 17, 2024

:: Masca, Spain

:: The 19-year-old's body was found on July 15,

nearly a month after he went missing

Spanish authorities confirmed on Tuesday (July 16) that a body found in a remote area a day earlier was that of missing Slater and the injuries sustained were compatible with an accidental fall.

The body was found on Monday (July 15) morning by a Civil Guard mountain rescue group.

Slater, 19, went missing on June 17, and his phone was last traced to the Masca ravine in a remote national park on the Canary Islands archipelago.

Matthew Searle, chief executive of LBT Global which has issued several statements on behalf of the family, said it would help repatriate Slater's body and belongings and make funeral arrangements.