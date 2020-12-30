Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jed Hickman Named SEC's EDGAR Business Office Director

12/30/2020 | 12:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington D.C--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has named Jed Hickman as the Director of the SEC’s EDGAR Business Office (EBO). Mr. Hickman, who has been serving as Acting Director of the office since April 2019, will assume his new role immediately.

The EDGAR Business Office provides executive-level oversight of the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system that provides investors with free online access to financial disclosures by public companies. The EDGAR database also includes filings by mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, variable annuities, and others.

The EDGAR website on SEC.gov is considered one of the federal government’s most valuable, receiving nearly two million electronic filings and handling more than 24 million search requests per year.   

“Information is the lifeblood of our markets and EDGAR provides the backbone,” said SEC Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Johnson. “Jed has demonstrated strong leadership and deep knowledge of EDGAR and the EDGAR Business Office, and I look forward to his continuing contributions to the EDGAR program.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue working with my talented and dedicated colleagues supporting EDGAR and improving its effectiveness in bringing efficiency, transparency, and fairness to the securities markets,” Mr. Hickman said.

The EDGAR Business Office is currently leading efforts to modernize and enhance EDGAR while continuing to handle EDGAR filer support and evaluate the potential effects on EDGAR from new or changed filing requirements.

In addition to serving as the business owner of EDGAR, the EBO Director is responsible for EBO’s legal, technical, and operational units, overseeing everything from rulemaking analysis to governance, planning, budgeting, and customer support related to EDGAR.

Mr. Hickman was EBO’s Deputy Director from September 2018 to April 2019, when he was named Acting Director of the office. He joined the SEC in January 2014 as Branch Chief for the Office of Information Technology’s Application Management unit, with responsibility for EDGAR system operations.

Before coming to the SEC, Mr. Hickman spent 16 years working in software development, IT infrastructure engineering, IT operations, and IT project and program management in public and private industries.

Mr. Hickman holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri.


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pSTRATEGIC REALTY TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:23pPAE INCORPORATED : Receives $151M in Task Orders to Support Aircraft Maintenance; CEO John Heller Quoted
PU
12:22pGold firms as dollar slides to multi-year low
RE
12:22pDickey's Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Arrives In Singapore
GL
12:22pGlobal Corn Flour Market to Grow by $ 3.37 Billion During 2020-2024 | Featuring Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, and Bunge Ltd. among others | Technavio
BU
12:21pRTX A/S : CA No 45-2020 - 301220 - Share repurchase programme
PU
12:20pOil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
RE
12:20pEU agrees investment deal with China to rebalance ties
RE
12:20pStaffing 360 Solutions Announces $1.74 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules
GL
12:20pAdvantagewon Announces Private Placement of Units
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Third Point urges Intel to explore deal options
2Investment banking from home thrived under COVID-19, but some fear losing their touch
3Defying Trump, McConnell puts off vote on $2,000 checks, urges override of defense bill veto
4Oil prices flat; U.S. crude stock draw supports but demand hopes dim
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : loses copyright claims in lawsuit against U.S. security bug startup

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ