Jed Hickman Named SEC's EDGAR Business Office Director

Washington D.C--(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2020) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that it has named Jed Hickman as the Director of the SEC’s EDGAR Business Office (EBO). Mr. Hickman, who has been serving as Acting Director of the office since April 2019, will assume his new role immediately.

The EDGAR Business Office provides executive-level oversight of the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis, and Retrieval (EDGAR) system that provides investors with free online access to financial disclosures by public companies. The EDGAR database also includes filings by mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, variable annuities, and others.

The EDGAR website on SEC.gov is considered one of the federal government’s most valuable, receiving nearly two million electronic filings and handling more than 24 million search requests per year.

“Information is the lifeblood of our markets and EDGAR provides the backbone,” said SEC Chief Operating Officer Kenneth Johnson. “Jed has demonstrated strong leadership and deep knowledge of EDGAR and the EDGAR Business Office, and I look forward to his continuing contributions to the EDGAR program.”

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue working with my talented and dedicated colleagues supporting EDGAR and improving its effectiveness in bringing efficiency, transparency, and fairness to the securities markets,” Mr. Hickman said.

The EDGAR Business Office is currently leading efforts to modernize and enhance EDGAR while continuing to handle EDGAR filer support and evaluate the potential effects on EDGAR from new or changed filing requirements.

In addition to serving as the business owner of EDGAR, the EBO Director is responsible for EBO’s legal, technical, and operational units, overseeing everything from rulemaking analysis to governance, planning, budgeting, and customer support related to EDGAR.

Mr. Hickman was EBO’s Deputy Director from September 2018 to April 2019, when he was named Acting Director of the office. He joined the SEC in January 2014 as Branch Chief for the Office of Information Technology’s Application Management unit, with responsibility for EDGAR system operations.

Before coming to the SEC, Mr. Hickman spent 16 years working in software development, IT infrastructure engineering, IT operations, and IT project and program management in public and private industries.

Mr. Hickman holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri.