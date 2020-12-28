Jeff Bezos, Jeffrey Katzenberg and David Geffen -2

The property, a sprawling Mediterranean-style estate spanning more than 15,000 square feet, is located on North Ocean Boulevard. Neither Mr. Panattoni nor Ms. Goldman could be reached for comment.

8. The Foothill Estate in Beverly Hills, Calif. | $68 million

Entertainment and sports executive Casey Wasserman, grandson of the late Hollywood mega-agent Lew Wasserman, sold his newly completed Beverly Hills home for $68 million in June, far less than its original $125 million asking price. The purchaser was David Geffen, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The roughly 18,548-square-foot mansion sits on more than 3 acres and includes a gym, a screening room and an art studio. Outside, there's an entertainment deck with an 85-foot infinity pool, a pool house and a four-car garage as well as motor court parking for about 25 cars.

Mr. Wasserman completed the house in 2016. He assembled the site using land formerly owned by his grandparents, the late Edie and Lew Wasserman, and a property next door formerly owned by Frank Sinatra, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Westside Estate Agency co-founder Stephen Shapiro represented the seller and co-founder Kurt Rappaport represented Mr. Geffen. Neither Mr. Wasserman nor Mr. Geffen responded to requests for comment.

9. Hamptons Compound in East Hampton, N.Y. | $67 million

A 3.4-acre East Hampton estate with a roughly 8,000-square-foot oceanfront mansion designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects with a waterfront pool sold for $67 million in October, according to a person familiar with the deal. The estate also includes a 6,000-square-foot guesthouse, which also has its own pool. The houses were formerly owned by the late former Morgan Stanley executive Charles G. Phillips, his wife, Candace Phillips, records show. The identity of the buyer could not be determined.

Ed Petrie, James Petrie and Charles Forsman of Compass represented both sides.

10. Rancho San Carlos in Montecito, Calif. | $63.25 million

Rancho San Carlos, one of the largest residential properties in Montecito, Calif., a celebrity-packed residential community in Santa Barbara County, sold for $63.25 million in October. Though the property sold for only about half its original $125 million asking price, the deal still set a price record for the area.

The sellers were the family of the late rancher and property investor Charles H. Jackson Jr., and his wife, Ann Jackson, who bought the land in the 1920s. The buyers was a limited company tied to construction and engineering entrepreneur Riley Bechtel, records show.

The roughly 240-acre property comprises a 30,000-square-foot Monterey Colonial-style house with 12 bedrooms as well as 10 cottages, office and equestrian facilities, and roughly 100 acres of citrus and avocado orchards, The Wall Street Journal reported. Neither Mr. Jackson nor Mr. Bechtel commented on the deal.

The property was listed by Suzanne Perkins of Compass and Harry Kolb of Sotheby's International Realty.

Write to Katherine Clarke at katherine.clarke@wsj.com

