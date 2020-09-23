Log in
News  >  Companies

Jefferies International Limited: Pre-Stabilisation Notice: Knaus Tabbert AG

09/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Pre-Stabilisation Notice: Knaus Tabbert AG

23.09.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

22 September 2020

Pre-Stabilisation Period Announcement

In connection with the placement of shares of Knaus Tabbert AG, Jefferies International Limited will act as the stabilisation manager and may, as stabilisation manager, make over-allotments and take stabilization measures in accordance with legal requirements (Art. 5(4) and (5) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Articles 5 through 8 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) to support the market price of Knaus Tabbert AG's shares and thereby counteract any selling pressure.

The securities:    
Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG
Guarantor (if any): N/A
Offering size (excluding the over-allotment facility): 3,478,261 no-par value shares
Offering size (including the over-allotment facility): 4,000,000 no-par value shares
Description: No-par value shares
  ISIN DE000A2YN504
Offer price: EUR 58.00
Other offer terms: N/A
Stabilisation:  
Stabilisation Manager(s): Jefferies International Limited
Stabilisation period expected to start on: 23.09.2020
Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 23.10.2020
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 521,739 no-par value shares
Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
 

 

The stabilisation manager is under no obligation to take any stabilisation measures. Therefore, stabilization may not necessarily occur and may cease at any time. Such measures may be taken on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) from the date when trading in the shares of Knaus Tabbert AG is commenced on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) and must be terminated no later than 30 calendar days after this date (the "Stabilisation Period"). Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of Knaus Tabbert AG's shares during the Stabilisation Period. These measures may result in the market price of Knaus Tabbert AG's shares being higher than would otherwise have been the case. Moreover, the market price may temporarily be at an unsustainable level.

Important Notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States of America would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Knaus Tabbert AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


23.09.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1135387  23.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1135387&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
