Jefferies International Limited: Pre-Stabilisation Notice: Knaus Tabbert AG

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

22 September 2020

Pre-Stabilisation Period Announcement

In connection with the placement of shares of Knaus Tabbert AG, Jefferies International Limited will act as the stabilisation manager and may, as stabilisation manager, make over-allotments and take stabilization measures in accordance with legal requirements (Art. 5(4) and (5) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Articles 5 through 8 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052) to support the market price of Knaus Tabbert AG's shares and thereby counteract any selling pressure.

The securities: Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG Guarantor (if any): N/A Offering size (excluding the over-allotment facility): 3,478,261 no-par value shares Offering size (including the over-allotment facility): 4,000,000 no-par value shares Description: No-par value shares ISIN DE000A2YN504 Offer price: EUR 58.00 Other offer terms: N/A Stabilisation: Stabilisation Manager(s): Jefferies International Limited Stabilisation period expected to start on: 23.09.2020 Stabilisation period expected to end no later than: 23.10.2020 Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility: 521,739 no-par value shares Stabilisation trading venue: Regulated Market, Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The stabilisation manager is under no obligation to take any stabilisation measures. Therefore, stabilization may not necessarily occur and may cease at any time. Such measures may be taken on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) from the date when trading in the shares of Knaus Tabbert AG is commenced on the regulated market segment (regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) and must be terminated no later than 30 calendar days after this date (the "Stabilisation Period"). Stabilisation transactions aim at supporting the market price of Knaus Tabbert AG's shares during the Stabilisation Period. These measures may result in the market price of Knaus Tabbert AG's shares being higher than would otherwise have been the case. Moreover, the market price may temporarily be at an unsustainable level.



Important Notice

This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

This release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States of America would be made by means of a prospectus that could be obtained from Knaus Tabbert AG and that would contain detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States of America.

Subject to certain exceptions under the Securities Act, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada or Japan.

