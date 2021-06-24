Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jefferies International Limited: Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors

06/24/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors

24.06.2021 / 19:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors

Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), announces its intention to sell approximately 8% of all outstanding shares in a private placement to institutional investors. The aim is to increase PVA TePla's free float and the liquidity of its shares in the market as well as to diversify the assets of Peter Abel and his family. The bookbuilding for the placement of the shares commences immediately.

PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft, which is controlled by Peter Abel (68) and his family, currently hold approx. 25.5% of PVA TePla AG and following the envisaged placement of approx. 8% of all outstanding shares its shareholding will be reduced to approx. 18%. Assuming full placement of all offered shares, the free float in PVA TePla AG will represent c. 83% of outstanding shares.

The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.

Jefferies will act as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the placement.

The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 24 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

The securities of PVA TePla AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration or in transactions exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

This announcement may not be disseminated in the United States and/or within the United States and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the United States.

In any EEA Member State these materials are only addressed to and are only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In the United Kingdom, these materials are only being distributed to and are only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.
 

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


24.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1211865  24.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:13pTECHTARGET  : Doubles Active Accounts and Account Intent Insights in New Priority Engine Release, Immediately Boosting Marketing & Sales Results
PU
01:13pCoalition to Rebuild Norwood Hospital to Hold Rally on Sunday, June 27 to Mark One-Year Anniversary of Devastating Flood and Call for the Urgent Rebuilding of the Hospital with all Prior Services
PR
01:13pIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Philippines | Inbound travel guidelines for fully vaccinated passengers
PU
01:13pTISCALI S P A  : Outcome of today's Shareholders' Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting
PU
01:12pMWF GLOBAL INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01:11pBOCH MERGER INVESTIGATION : Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Bank of Commerce Holdings Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – BOCH
BU
01:10pBASF SE  : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
01:09pAll For One Media Announces Drama Drama Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available on All Major Music Streaming Platforms
PR
01:09pPRESS RELEASE  : With Lyme Disease on the Rise Nationwide, Quidel Corporation Urges Early Testing With Its Rapid Point-of-Care Test
DJ
01:08pAMERICAN REBEL  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
2Warren Buffett resigns from Gates Foundation, has donated half his fortune
3Larger-than-life software mogul John McAfee dies in Spain by suicide, lawyer says
4Fed officials say 'temporary' inflation surge may last longer than thought
5U.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company

HOT NEWS