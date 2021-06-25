Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla

06/25/2021 | 02:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Results of placing of existing shares in PVA TePla

25.06.2021 / 08:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law.

Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors completed

Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), sold in total 2,500,000 shares (approximately 11.5% of all outstanding shares) in a private placement to institutional investors. The Shares have been placed at a price of ?22.30 per share. The aim is to increase PVA TePla's free float and the liquidity of its shares in the market as well as to diversify the assets of Peter Abel and his family.

Following the placement, the free float in PVA TePla AG will represent c. 86% of outstanding shares. PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft will hold after the private placement around 14%.

The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares.

Jefferies acted as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the placement.

The information was submitted for publication at 08:00 CET on 25 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH.

Disclaimer / Important Note

This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction.

The securities of PVA TePla AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration or in transactions exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States.

This announcement may not be disseminated in the United States and/or within the United States and may not be distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the United States.

In any EEA Member State these materials are only addressed to and are only directed at "qualified investors" in that Member State within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

In the United Kingdom, these materials are only being distributed to and are only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


25.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1211917  25.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211917&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:09aIBFD enhances online International Taxation training programme
GL
08:06aRRITUAL SUPERFOODS  : CEO Interviewed on FOX Business Network with Kathy Ireland
AQ
08:05aBank of England takes action against Euroclear for settlement outage
RE
08:04aDIGIZUITE A/S  : Newly listed Digizuite has hired 20 new employees to execute ambitious growth plan
AQ
08:03aS.Korean stocks end at record high, post sixth straight weekly gain
RE
08:03aNational Association of Workforce Boards LaunchesAI-PoweredCareer Navigation andLearningPlatform
GL
08:02aRio kept destruction of Ice Age Australia heritage secret, Aboriginal group says
RE
08:02aRay-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica considers suing GrandVision over $8.6 billion deal -source
RE
08:01aTRACTOR SUPPLY  : One Week Left to Nominate a Therapeutic Riding Center to Receive a Barn-Boosting Prize Package — Deadline June 30, 2021
AQ
08:01aPROTECTOR FORSIKRING  : Invitation to presentation of Protector Forsikring ASA's 2nd quarter results 2021
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire
2China's ban forces some bitcoin miners to flee overseas, others sell out
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : China listing frenzy in U.S. set to be boosted by Didi IPO
4Dollar dips, but with a wary eye on U.S. inflation data
5China's Bitmain suspends sales of cryptomining machines after Beijing's mining ban

HOT NEWS