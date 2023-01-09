Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Jefferies posts lower quarterly profit as dealmaking falters

01/09/2023 | 04:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk outside of Jefferies Financial Group offices in Manhattan, New York

(Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group posted a 52.5% decline in fourth-quarter profit on Monday, hit by lower underwriting fees and volatile markets that dented income from its trading desks.

Still, investment banking revenue saw their second-best year and was substantially above 2019 levels, chief executive officer Richard Handler and president Brian Friedman said.

The New York-based financial institution's results are often viewed as a prelude to earnings at Wall Street titans such as JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Morgan Stanley, since the bank reports ahead of its rivals.

Investment banks are buckling under pressure from a dearth of deals as companies refrain from M&A activity due to higher borrowing costs and geopolitical uncertainties such as the fallout from the Ukraine war.

Jefferies' total net revenue was down 18% at $1.44 billion, dragged lower by a 35% decline in investment banking and capital markets revenue.

The bank reported a profit of 57 cents a share in the three months ended Nov. 30, compared with $1.20 a year earlier.

Jefferies began reducing the size of its merchant banking portfolio last year, in an effort to sharpen its focus on its key businesses. Revenue was more than double this quarter from a year earlier.

The unit, which includes Jefferies' investments in real estate, oil and gas and others, is one of the last remaining holdings of former conglomerate Leucadia National that bought the bank a decade ago.

Leucadia later sold most of its non-financial assets to double down on investment banking.

The merchant banking asset sale boost helped Jefferies weather a market downturn that led to a decline in investment banking and capital markets revenue as elevated interest rates and recession fears slowed dealmaking.

(Reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 1.14% 79.75 Delayed Quote.-8.70%
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. 0.80% 37.75 Delayed Quote.9.25%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.09% 87.64 Delayed Quote.2.99%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.41% 353 Delayed Quote.1.37%
WTI 1.14% 75.096 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
Latest news "Economy"
04:50pTSX hits 4-week high as investors eye 'beaten-down' sectors
RE
04:48pLula, Biden discuss attacks on Brazil govt buildings over phone
RE
04:45pMORNING BID-Knocking on CPI's door
RE
04:44pJefferies posts lower quarterly profit as dealmaking falters
RE
04:44pScholz says Berlin will not go it alone as pressure mounts to supply Kyiv tanks
RE
04:33pBlockFi says it repaid investor $15 million to settle over crypto crash
RE
04:26pHedge funds in 2022 post worst performance since 2018, dragged down by equities -HFR data
RE
04:24pApple to drop key Broadcom chip in 2025 for in-house design - Bloomberg News
RE
04:24pGlobal stocks close in on 4-week highs, oil rises on hopes of 'soft landing'
RE
04:11pApple Plans To Drop Key Broadcom Chip To Use In-House Design- Bloomberg News
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple's iPhone Exports From India Double To Record $2.5 Billion - Bloom..
2Alibaba Shares Rise After Jack Ma Cedes Control of Ant Group
3Investor Ubben takes 0.8% stake in Bayer, boosting share price
4North American Morning Briefing: 'Soft Landing' Rally Looks Set to Cont..
5REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial C..

HOT NEWS