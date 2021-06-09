Jefferson Security Bank : Recognized as a Top 200 Community Bank

Jefferson Security Bank (OTC Pink: JFWV) announced that it was named to the American Banker magazine’s Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks. This is the second consecutive year that Jefferson Security Bank has been designated among the highest performing community banks in the nation. The annual ranking for community banks was released in the May 2021 issue of American Banker magazine and is based on a three-year average of each bank’s return on average equity as of December 31, 2020. Jefferson Security Bank, ranking 147th with an average return on equity of 10.58%, represents one of four banks located in West Virginia, and the only bank headquartered in the eastern panhandle, to make the Top 200 list.

“We are honored to have been recognized again as a Top 200 Community Bank for 2021,” President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Kitner said. “This recognition is a testament of the dedication of our team who work countless hours to support our customers and community. This acknowledgment also demonstrates our focus on delivering strong, consistent shareholder value.”

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank evolving with the needs of the customers and the communities it serves. Serving individuals, businesses and community organizations, Jefferson Security Bank strives to support entrepreneurial efforts within its target markets. Delivering long-term value to its shareholders is at the core of the organization’s culture. Jefferson Security Bank is a West Virginia state-chartered bank that was formed and opened for business on May 19, 1869, making it the oldest bank in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The bank provides general banking services in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. Visit www.JSB.bank for more information.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with other factors deemed appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from current projections.

Offices: 105 East Washington Street, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-9000)

7994 Martinsburg Pike, Shepherdstown, WV (304-876-2800)

873 East Washington Street, Suite 100, Charles Town, WV (304-725-9752)

277 Mineral Drive, Suite 1, Inwood, WV (304-229-6000)

1861 Edwin Miller Boulevard, Martinsburg, WV (304-264-0900)

103 West Main Street, Sharpsburg, MD (301-432-3900)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210609005507/en/