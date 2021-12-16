Log in
Jeffrey Court Goes Back to Basics with All-New Specialty Collection

12/16/2021 | 01:39pm EST
Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the release of their specialty collection, Essentials by Jeffrey Court.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005370/en/

“Offering a palette cleanser of product offerings featured in the Essentials collection brings a renewed sense of possibilities to the canvas that is the home or business. With carefully crafted field and mosaic tiles, designers can widen their range to meet client’s needs no matter their design style. This is truly an exciting opportunity that we look forward to serving with this collection.” – Mike Manke, Vice President of Sales (Photo: Business Wire)

Continuing its 30-year celebration, the brand is going back to basics to create a solid foundation on which creativity can be built upon, with the release of Essentials by Jeffrey Court.

The collection features seven specialty categories: Grey Limestone, Marfil, Basalt, White Marble, Porcelain, Glass, and Ceramic, ranging in colorways and materials. Designed to fit any style, the collection can seamlessly be integrated with existing product offerings from the more than 20 existing Chapter and Specialty Collections from Jeffrey Court.

“Offering a palette cleanser of product offerings featured in the Essentials collection brings a renewed sense of possibilities to the canvas that is the home or business. With carefully crafted field and mosaic tiles, designers can widen their range to meet client’s needs no matter their design style. This is truly an exciting opportunity that we look forward to serving with this collection.”
– Mike Manke, Vice President of Sales

Essentials by Jeffrey Court includes 50 field tiles, mosaics, and trim pieces, all varying in material, color, and pattern. The collection features neutral and earthy colors with small pops of blue, available in various materials ranging from natural stone, volcanic rock, ceramic, and others.

Always in stock and always ready-to-ship, Essentials by Jeffrey Court is available at all Jeffrey Court authorized dealers in the U.S. and Canada.

It’s so good, it’s essential.

To view the complete collection, visit: JeffreyCourt.com.

ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression in the industry, and homes and businesses across the country. As a manufacturer of high-end decorative designer tiles, Jeffrey Court improves the quality of life, accenting living spaces with warmth, love, and laughter for families and friends to enjoy. Thirty years strong, we continue to focus on growing the residential and commercial markets in partnership with our dealers by offering the widest selection of fashion-forward, cutting-edge tile designs to architects and interior designers. With a commitment to the success of partners and customers, Jeffrey Court continually creates new products and is always in stock and ready to ship within 48 hours.


© Business Wire 2021
