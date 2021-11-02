Jellystone Park 2021 Comp-Sales Jump 47% as Franchisees Expand Family Camp-Resorts

Four New Locations to Open in 2022

Real estate groups investing in park improvements, expansions

CINCINNATI, Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts’ comp-sales will again set a record this year, as franchisees continue to expand their campgrounds and take advantage of the RV and family camping boom. Through September, sales are up 47.4% over last year, which saw a 10% jump, even though the Covid-19 pandemic delayed park openings. This will be the 15th straight year the family camping and entertainment brand has recorded annual sales growth.

Famous for providing families with pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters, Jellystone Park has 75 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations.

According to Rob Schutter, chief executive of franchisor Leisure Systems, Inc., there has been a big uptick in real estate investment firms acquiring Jellystone Park locations from independent owners. They also are buying non-affiliated campgrounds and converting them to the Jellystone Park brand, as well as building new resorts. “These groups have the financial resources to update, expand and improve their parks and operations, which drive sales and profitability.”

Investors adding to their Jellystone Park portfolios include Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI), Northgate Holdings, Blue Water Development, former Camping World RV dealer Scott Nielson, High Mesa Partners, LLC, which includes THOR board member J. Allen Kosowsky, The Jenkins Organization and Four Points RV Parks.

This year parks in Massachusetts, Missouri and Pennsylvania were added to the system. Work is underway on four campgrounds opening next year. They are located in Georgia, Illinois, Texas and Utah. Jellystone Park has signed agreements for an additional five campgrounds.

“The camping industry was growing dramatically before the pandemic introduced even more families to Jellystone Park,” Schutter said. “Parents and kids quickly learned that a trip to one of our parks is as much about family fun and entertainment as it is camping.”

Schutter added that demographic and lifestyle trends, combined with continued record RV sales, point to a very bright future for the brand. He noted that some parks have opened 2022 reservations early because of demand. “Families have invested in RVs and will continue to need places to enjoy them,” he said. “Others have discovered the benefits of camping in a cabin that has all the comforts of home.”

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts

Franchised through Leisure Systems, Inc. (LSI), Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts is credited with creating the rapidly growing family camping and entertainment industry. Its 75 North America campgrounds feature glamping-style accommodations, non-stop family activities, attractions including water slides, and up-close fun with Yogi Bear characters.

Jellystone Park, which in 2020 experienced its 14th straight year of same-park sales growth, is ranked #115 on the Entrepreneur Global Franchises list and is a Franchise Business Review Top Franchise.

For more information:

www.jellystonefranchise.com

www.jellystonepark.com

Video tour: https://youtu.be/BbROgcoWYF0

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below: