Jellystone Park 2022 Advance Reservations up 76%; Parents Urged to Book Vacations Now

12/17/2021 | 08:34am EST
Avoid disappointment – campgrounds expected to sell out quickly

Multigenerational camping emerging as top 2022 trend

CINCINNATI, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The family camping and glamping boom that exploded in the early days of the Covid pandemic is showing no signs of slowing, based on Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts 2022 advance reservations. Compared to this time last year, early bookings are up 76%.

The quick pace of early bookings is not surprising, given that Jellystone Park’s 2021 revenues are up 40% compared to last year. Many Jellystone Park locations were completely sold out during the peak vacation season.

Jellystone Park is famous for providing family vacations filled with pools, water slides, splashgrounds, jumping pillows, wagon rides, foam parties and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Guests choose from a variety of camping and glamping accommodations, including luxury cabins and RV sites.

“Guests are booking earlier than ever before because they are worried they won’t be able reserve their cabin or RV site for their desired dates if they wait,” said Trent Hershenson, vice president of Marketing. He noted that some Jellystone Park camp-resort locations have opened reservations earlier than usual this year to accommodate guest requests. Families interested in location and reservation information for the Jellystone Park locations nearest them should visit www.jellystonepark.com.

In addition to the rise in early vacation reservations, Jellystone Park locations that are open year-round are seeing an increase in offseason bookings. Families who were unable to visit a location last summer or fall due to limited availability are taking advantage of winter and spring options. Along with smaller crowds, rates are lower during the offseason, although activities and attractions may be limited.

“The popularity of family camping and glamping was growing rapidly even before the pandemic, but then it really took off,” Hershenson said, adding that 45% of Jellystone Park summer 2021 guests were first-time visitors. “The ongoing uncertainties involving COVID are another reason advance bookings are up so much,” he added. Research conducted earlier this year for Jellystone Park showed that moms, who are typically the family vacation decision maker, consider camping to be a safer choice than other types of vacation trips.

Jellystone Park is also seeing significant growth in multiple generations of families camping and glamping together. Many camp-resort locations have large cabins and lodges that can accommodate 10 or more people. Large family groups can also rent adjacent cabins or RV sites to be together but still have a bit of family privacy.

“Holiday gatherings are a great time to plan a 2022 family camping trip,” Hershenson said. “Everyone can have a voice in deciding what types of attractions, activities, and accommodations they want, where to go, for how long and when.”

Jellystone Park gift cards make for a perfect last-minute family gift. They are available in any denomination and can be used to purchase vacations or merchandise at Jellystone Park camp-resorts.

Hershenson also said that it is especially important for families who need large cabins or multiple cabins and RV sites or accessible accommodations to make reservations now to avoid disappointments due to sellouts, especially during the prime summer season.

The Jellystone Park blog provides tips on planning a family camping trip.

About Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resorts

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park is North America’s leading family camping and glamping destination, famous for providing guests with attractions such as pools, water slides, and splash grounds; activities including jumping pillows, wagon rides, and foam parties; fun-filled theme weekends such as Chocolate Lovers Weekend and Halloween Spooktacular Weekends; and interactions with Yogi Bear costumed characters. Jellystone Park guests can choose from a variety of accommodation options including premium cabins, yurts, deluxe RV sites, and traditional tenting campsites. There are 75 Jellystone Park locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit www.jellystonepark.com and www.jellystonefranchise.com.

Contact:
Brad Ritter, Ritter Communications
BRitter@bradritter.com
740.815.1892


