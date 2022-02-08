Jennifer Oliverio Takes Over Local Edward Jones Branch Office

PUEBLO, Colo., Feb 08, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Jennifer Oliverio has been named to take over the local Edward Jones office located at 200 W City Center Dr. STE 202 Pueblo, CO 81003, the firm announced today. Oliverio transferred to Pueblo, CO from an Edward Jones office in Puyallup, Washington.



Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses.



The firm's nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care.



For more information, visit https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/ or the recruiting website at https://careers.edwardjones.com/. Member SIPC.



