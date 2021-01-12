Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO of Toronto Finance International, Succeeds Arnaud de Bresson as Chair of the WAIFC's Board of Directors

01/12/2021 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRUSSELS and TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of the World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) has unanimously elected Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO of Toronto Finance International (TFI), as the new chair, following the end of the term of the association's first chairman, Arnaud de Bresson, CEO of Paris Europlace.

By electing a board member from North America, the Board also emphasized WAIFC's commitment to geographical diversity, after the first chair represented a European financial center. Jennifer Reynolds takes over in challenging times and with a strong focus on the role of financial centers' in the economic recovery from the pandemic, guiding the financial industry into a sustainable future.

All board members thanked Arnaud de Bresson for his successful chairmanship and his leadership in building and strengthening the new association.

Jennifer Reynolds, Chairwoman of the WAIFC, stated:

"I am honoured to serve as the new chair of WAIFC and I look forward to building on the growth and momentum of the organization that was led by our inaugural chairman Arnaud de Bresson. Financial centres have a critical role to play in supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic and I look forward to working with our members to accelerate our mutual objectives."

The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) is a non-profit association registered in Belgium, representing 18 leading international financial centers of four continents. WAIFC members are city governments, associations, and similar institutions developing and promoting their financial centers.

WAIFC facilitates cooperation between its members, the exchange of best practices, and communication with the general public.

Contact:

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jennifer-reynolds-president--ceo-of-toronto-finance-international-succeeds-arnaud-de-bresson-as-chair-of-the-waifcs-board-of-directors-301205595.html

SOURCE World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) AISBL


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:42aSHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : Receives a Buy rating from Bank of America
MD
08:42aSwitzerland and The Gambia sign cooperation agreements on migration and civil aviation
PU
08:41aCanada PM Trudeau to Shuffle Cabinet
DJ
08:40aPFEIFFER VACUUM : Raised from Sell to Buy by DZ Bank
MD
08:40aBILFINGER : Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
08:40aENBRIDGE : rejects Michigan's demand to shut down oil pipeline
AQ
08:40aICON PUBLIC : plc Presentation
PU
08:40aAccording to SORS data, y-o-y inflation came at 1.3% in December 2020...
PU
08:40aBARCO N : expands laser portfolio with new single-chip G100 projectors
PU
08:40aCVS HEALTH : collaborates with Cancer Treatment Centers of America to provide in-Home chemotherapy
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ