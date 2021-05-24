Jenny Arnold Named Sales Manager of Sonora Office, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Jenny Arnold recently joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties as Sales Manager of the Sonora office in Tuolumne County. The announcement was made by Gretchen Pearson, President/CEO, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties.

“We are excited to announce the addition of Jenny Arnold to our leadership team,” said Ms. Pearson. “Jenny’s dedication to her community and service excellence align perfectly with our values at Drysdale Properties.”

“I'm so excited and honored to be the new Sales Manager of the Sonora office,” said Arnold. “I look forward to carrying on our office culture and traditions with our agents while welcoming all the new, innovative technology and support that Drysdale Properties has to offer. It will be nice to see our office grow in new ways as we continue to offer our clients the highest level of customer service.”

Ms. Arnold will be responsible for leading and strategically growing the residential brokerage business of the Sonora office in Tuolumne County. Arnold was raised in Tuolumne County and brings with her 13 years of real estate experience in the Sonora Area. She currently serves as a member of the local MLS Committee and regularly assists local charities such as Habitat for Humanity.

Jenny Arnold can be reached at (209) 770-2201 or jenny.arnold@bhhsdrysdale.com.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is the 13th Largest Brokerage in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network, No. 42 in Sales Volume by RealTrends and is ranked No. 71 in RISMedia’s Power Broker Top 500 Report. Additionally, it’s President/CEO, Gretchen Pearson, was featured in California Real Estate Magazine’s March/April 2018 article titled “The Lead.” Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is home to over 800 real estate professionals in 40 offices throughout Northern California and Nevada.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties

Northern California and Nevada’s fastest growing full‐service real estate brokerage specializing in residential, luxury, relocation, commercial and property management. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties is Good to know® when buying or selling a home because of our agents’ unmatched market expertise, straightforward advice and forward‐thinking approach when working with their clients. www.bhhsdrysdale.com

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, based in Irvine, CA, is a brand-new real estate brokerage network built for a new era in residential real estate. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity.

About HSF Affiliates LLC

Irvine, CA-based HSF Affiliates LLC operates Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Prudential Real Estate and Real Living Real Estate franchise networks. The company is a joint venture of which HomeServices of America, Inc., the nation’s second-largest, full-service residential brokerage firm, is a majority owner. HomeServices of America is an affiliate of world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

