Jensen Investment Management : Promotes Two Analysts to Portfolio Managers

Jensen Investment Management, a 100% employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1988, recently promoted Tyra Pratt, CFA, and Jorge Rivas, CFA, as Portfolio Managers to the Jensen Quality Value Investment Team.

With this appointment, Ms. Pratt and Mr. Rivas will join Portfolio Managers Adam Calamar, CFA, Kurt Havnaer, CFA and Eric Schoenstein in overseeing the Portfolio’s $100+M in assets.

Ms. Pratt joined Jensen in 2017 and is Jensen’s first female portfolio manager. She is an active Board Member of the CFA Society of Portland and holds a BA in Finance from Roger Williams University. Mr. Rivas also joined Jensen in 2017. He holds a BS in Business and an MBA from the University of Saint Thomas, MN.

Both Ms. Pratt and Mr. Rivas have been deeply involved in the Strategy’s fundamental research evolution, portfolio management decisions and investor activities related to the Jensen Quality Value Strategy. “We are committed to the development and growth of our employees,” said Jensen Portfolio Manager and Managing Director, Eric Schoenstein, adding, “We are proud to announce these well-deserved promotions.”

About Jensen Investment Management

Jensen Investment Management is a high-conviction, active equity manager with an unwavering commitment to quality. The firm focuses on companies derived from a select universe of businesses that have produced a long-term record of persistently high returns on shareholder equity.

About the Jensen Quality Value Portfolio

The Jensen Quality Value Strategy is focused on quality, using a fundamental, bottom-up approach to maintain a concentrated portfolio. The Quality Value Investment Team seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and persistent, strong business performance with clearly identifiable catalysts that we believe can drive growth, profitability, and free cash flow.

