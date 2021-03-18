Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jensen Investment Management : Promotes Two Analysts to Portfolio Managers

03/18/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jensen Investment Management, a 100% employee-owned investment management firm founded in 1988, recently promoted Tyra Pratt, CFA, and Jorge Rivas, CFA, as Portfolio Managers to the Jensen Quality Value Investment Team.

With this appointment, Ms. Pratt and Mr. Rivas will join Portfolio Managers Adam Calamar, CFA, Kurt Havnaer, CFA and Eric Schoenstein in overseeing the Portfolio’s $100+M in assets.

Ms. Pratt joined Jensen in 2017 and is Jensen’s first female portfolio manager. She is an active Board Member of the CFA Society of Portland and holds a BA in Finance from Roger Williams University. Mr. Rivas also joined Jensen in 2017. He holds a BS in Business and an MBA from the University of Saint Thomas, MN.

Both Ms. Pratt and Mr. Rivas have been deeply involved in the Strategy’s fundamental research evolution, portfolio management decisions and investor activities related to the Jensen Quality Value Strategy. “We are committed to the development and growth of our employees,” said Jensen Portfolio Manager and Managing Director, Eric Schoenstein, adding, “We are proud to announce these well-deserved promotions.”

About Jensen Investment Management

Jensen Investment Management is a high-conviction, active equity manager with an unwavering commitment to quality. The firm focuses on companies derived from a select universe of businesses that have produced a long-term record of persistently high returns on shareholder equity.

About the Jensen Quality Value Portfolio

The Jensen Quality Value Strategy is focused on quality, using a fundamental, bottom-up approach to maintain a concentrated portfolio. The Quality Value Investment Team seeks to invest in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and persistent, strong business performance with clearly identifiable catalysts that we believe can drive growth, profitability, and free cash flow.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:07pCARNIVAL &  : P&O Cruises offers Ultimate Escape UK holidays this summer and announces details of Iona's 'very special' new maiden cruise to namesake island
AQ
12:07pHAWAIIAN  : Airlines Launches Ontario-Honolulu Service; Carrier's five weekly flights to become a daily service starting May 24
AQ
12:07pMALAYSIA AIRPORTS BERHAD  : KLIA Placed In World's Top 10 Airports In 2020 Amidst Extreme Conditions
AQ
12:07pJETBLUE AIRWAYS  : and CommonPass Begin Launch of Digital Health Pass with Boston Customers Bound For Aruba; Testing Companies Vault and XpresCheck Provide COVID-19 Testing at Home or at the Airport Prior to Travel
AQ
12:07pNorton Rose Fulbright adds four LA litigators, including partners Turken and Calkins
GL
12:06pHOME DEPOT  : Strides in Sustainable Forestry
PU
12:06pENTAIN  : Foundation Partners with Responsible Gambling Council on Research to Inform Regulatory Approach to Gaming & Sports-Betting in Canada
PU
12:06pDUKE ENERGY  : New electrical lineworker program and training ground now open at Florida's St. Petersburg College
PU
12:06pSAUDI TELECOM  : stc Employees Vaccinated Against the Coronavirus to be Granted Two-Day Leave
PU
12:06pLINKBANK  : Announces Promotion of Melissa Hoffman to Chief Operating Officer
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
2ANALYSIS: U.S. bond market feels like 'coiled spring' after Fed meeting
3PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE : EV frenzy over Volkswagen shares draws regulator's attention
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
5Nasdaq slumps as surge in bond yields pressures tech stocks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ