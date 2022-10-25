Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Jeremy Hunt to remain UK finance minister - Sky

10/25/2022 | 08:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Britain gets new Prime Minister

LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that Jeremy Hunt will remain in his post as finance minister, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
08:27aU.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal rejected by Russian court
RE
08:24aIndia fines Google $113 mln in second antitrust penalty this month
RE
08:19aBritain's Lightsource BP races to hook solar farms to batteries
RE
08:18aAt least 11 die in Uganda blind school fire
RE
08:16aJeremy Hunt to remain UK finance minister - Sky
RE
08:14aLightsource bp plans to install 4 gigwatt of batteries at its so…
RE
08:13aUkraine external financing needs could reach $5 billion a month, IMF's Georgieva says
RE
08:13aU.S. basketball star Griner urges Russian court to reduce her sentence, apologises
RE
08:11aLMEWEEK-Aurubis urges LME to ban Russian copper as customers shun it
RE
08:10aUK justice secretary Brandon Lewis resigns - statement
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Air Liquide 3Q Sales Beat Expectations Amid Growth Across Business
2China's yuan weakens to near 15-year low in aftermath of party congress
3Japan's super-long bond yields change course on bargain buying
4GE adjusted profit falls 19% on supply snarls, renewable unit weakness
5AstraZeneca's Fasenra Treatment Passed One of Two Endpoints in Trial

HOT NEWS