Jeremy Hunt to remain UK finance minister - Sky
10/25/2022 | 08:16am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - New British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has confirmed that Jeremy Hunt will remain in his post as finance minister, Sky News reported on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by William James)
© Reuters 2022
