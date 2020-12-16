Jeremy Tondreault Named President of BAE Systems' Platforms & Services Sector

BAE Systems has named Jeremy Tondreault as president of the Platform & Services sector, effective Jan 4, 2021.

With this appointment, Tondreault also joins the senior leadership team of BAE Systems, Inc., led by president and CEO Tom Arseneault.

“Jeremy’s strong leadership of our combat vehicle portfolio, experience ramping up production lines, and deep expertise in operations and program management have positioned him as the right choice to advance the sector’s performance and continue driving operational excellence for our customers,” said Arseneault.

During his 25 years with BAE Systems, Tondreault has held leadership roles in two sectors of the company, including vice president of operations for the Electronic Systems sector and most recently vice president and general manager of the Combat Mission Systems business. Throughout his time with the company he has held roles in program management, operations, engineering and line management, managing the development, production and delivery of highly complex products.

Tondreault succeeds Guy Montminy, who will remain as a legacy fellow with the company until his planned retirement later in 2021.

“Guy has made significant contributions to our company, our employees and our customers over his 35-year career,” said Arseneault. “His dedication to our people and our mission, and his focus on safety, performance and operational excellence have guided the business through challenging times and positioned it for success into the future.”

The Platforms & Services sector is a leading provider of tracked and wheeled armored combat vehicles, naval guns, naval ship repair and modernization, artillery and missile launching systems, precision strike munitions and ordnance, and other technologies for U.S. and international customers.

