Jerusalem tense over evictions and holidays

JERUSALEM, May 9 (Reuters) - East Jerusalem has seen nightly
clashes during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, with
Palestinians pitted against Israeli police and settlers.
The issues and the scale of the protests have varied,
covering religion, land and politics, but running through them
all is the core conflict between Israelis and Palestinians over
the city that has sites sacred to Judaism, Islam and
Christianity. Here are some of the factors that have brought
Jerusalem to near boiling point:
When did the protests start?
From the beginning of Ramadan in mid-April, Palestinians
clashed nightly with Israeli police who put up barriers to stop
evening gatherings at the walled Old City's Damascus Gate after
iftar, the breaking of the daytime fast.
Palestinians saw the barriers as a restriction on their
freedom to assemble. Police said they were there to maintain
order.
Why did the violence flare up again?
An Israeli Supreme Court hearing was due on May 10 in a
long-running legal case about whether several Palestinian
families would be evicted and their homes in Sheikh Jarrah, a
neighbourhood near Damascus Gate, given to Israeli settlers.
Some settlers have already moved into the street affected -
living next door to the Palestinians facing possible removal.
As the court hearing neared, Palestinians and left-wing
Israelis began holding larger demonstrations, saying more
evictions could cause a domino effect throughout the
overwhelmingly Palestinian neighbourhood.
Sheikh Jarrah also contains a site revered by religious Jews
as the tomb of an ancient high priest, Simon the Just, leading
to frequent tensions between Palestinian living there and
religious Jews visiting it.
The case, in which a lower court ruled that the land in
question belonged to Jews in East Jerusalem before the 1948 War,
has gathered domestic and international attention, amid
criticism of Israeli settlements in East Jerusalem.
What next?
On Sunday the Supreme Court hearing on the evictions was
postponed, pushing at least one flashpoint past the end of
Ramadan and allowing more time for a resolution. A new session
will be scheduled within 30 days.
Monday is Jerusalem Day, Israel's annual commemoration of
its capture of East Jerusalem during the 1967 war. The event
usually sees a march through the walled Old City by Jewish
pilgrims, including ultra-nationalists, which could be another
flashpoint.
Why is Jerusalem so sensitive?
Politics, history and religion.
At the heart of Jerusalem's Old City is the hill known to
Jews across the world as Temple Mount - the holiest site in
Judaism - and to Muslims internationally as The Noble Sanctuary.
It was home to the Jewish temples of antiquity. Two Muslim holy
places now stand there, the Dome of the Rock and Al-Aqsa Mosque,
the third holiest place in Islam.
Christians also revere the city as the place where they
believe that Jesus preached, died and was resurrected.
Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible
capital, while the Palestinians want the eastern section as a
capital of a future state. Israel's annexation of East Jerusalem
is unrecognized internationally.
