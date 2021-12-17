Jet Edge Adds Challenger to Its Coast-to-Coast Program, Launches Transcon Program as Part of Overall Membership Program Expansion

Jet Edge is closing the year with an expansion of its successful coast-to-coast Gulfstream program to include its Challenger fleet (300/350/605/650 series). Jet Edge celebrated its 25th of 35 new deliveries last week with another 10 slated thru May 2022. By June 1st of 2022, both the Challenger 300/350/605/650 and Gulfstream 4SP/450 aircraft will be fully outfitted with brand new state-of-the-art interiors, avionics, branded livery, and in-cabin features.

Jet Edge Challenger (Photo: Business Wire)

Jet Edge Reserve members will now be able to fly coast-to-coast on a Challenger starting at $39,900. In addition, Jet Edge is announcing a new transcontinental program to include non-coastal hubs like Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Bozeman, Aspen, Nashville and Scottsdale among others for flights of four hours or more, also starting at $39,900.

“Our Reserve Member base has continually asked us to extend our coast-to-coast offering to our Challenger aircraft as well as develop a larger transcontinental footprint and we are delivering an enhanced program for CL300/350/605/650 flyers that complements our industry leading Gulfstream program,” says Jet Edge Chief Commercial Officer, Jonah Adler.

The company is also closing 2021 with a 7.5% fly FET free bonus credit for Jet Edge Reserve Black members who join by December 31st. The Reserve program is fully refundable with no expiration, a distinct offering within the private aviation industry.

“As the only membership charter company domestically to have taken delivery of 25+ state of the art super-mid and large cabin aircraft this year, closing the year with an opportunity for Reserve Black members to fly on the charter industry’s most advanced fleet FET-Free, for as long as they’d like, is an exciting way to finish the year,” comments Jet Edge Chief Business Officer Steve Malvesta.

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is the largest operator of super-midsize and large cabin private jets in private aviation. The Jet Edge fleet features the highest in third party aviation safety certification, immaculate interiors, finest cabin amenities, and the fastest high-speed Wi-Fi in the sky. With Jet Edge Reserve, members enjoy exclusive benefits and dynamic pricing with the most client-friendly terms and conditions in the industry. Reserve membership is fully refundable with no annual fees and no expiration. All Jet Edge flights are backed by a fleet that delivers the highest level of safety and cleanliness standards in private aviation. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.

