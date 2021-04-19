Log in
Jet Edge : Announces Partnership with Gogo Business Aviation to Provide 4G Streaming Wi-Fi Fleet Wide – a First for Any Private Jet Charter Operator

04/19/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Installation of Gogo’s AVANCE L5 systems has already been completed on a significant portion of Jet Edge’s fleet, featuring the highest caliber super-mid and large cabin aircraft in the industry

Jet Edge, the leader in full-service private aviation, is proud to announce a new partnership with Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO), the industry’s top inflight internet provider. The long-term partnership will upgrade Jet Edge’s AdvantEdge and Managed super-mid and large cabin fleet to AVANCE L5, Gogo’s most popular connectivity system that delivers a robust inflight 4G Wi-Fi experience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005782/en/

Jet Edge and Gogo Announce Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

Jet Edge and Gogo Announce Partnership (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jet Edge is proud to partner with Gogo, the industry leader for high-speed Wi-Fi,” comments Bill Papariella, CEO of Jet Edge. “The AVANCE L5 system is truly a game changer for connectivity in the air. Providing inflight streaming and overall faster speed is yet another way we are enhancing and evolving our fleet to deliver an exceptional private aviation experience for our clients.”

Jet Edge offers the most extensive and elevated selection of point-to-point super-mid Bombardier Challenger and large cabin Gulfstream aircraft in the United States, and will have the first-ever fleet to be entirely equipped with Gogo AVANCE L5. The conversion is slated for final completion by end of Q3-2021. The commitment to an all-AVANCE L5 Charter fleet has already begun, with over 20 aircraft now equipped with Gogo’s 4G Wi-Fi connectivity.

“Our relationship with Jet Edge goes back many years and we’re thrilled they’ve chosen Gogo to provide connectivity across their entire fleet,” said Sergio Aguirre, president of Gogo Business Aviation. “By upgrading to the AVANCE L5, it shows the commitment Jet Edge is making to its clients to provide the best inflight connectivity and entertainment experience in business aviation, with a path to Gogo 5G in the future.”

Gogo’s advanced system enables the use of popular streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, and Hulu, video conferencing, and on-demand movie viewing. Passengers are able to access high-speed internet for web browsing on their personal smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Real-time data for cockpit apps, and remote diagnostics and support are also available.

For additional details on the partnership and point-to-point Charter rates, please contact the Jet Edge charter specialists at sales@flyjetedge.com or 818.383.2349. Charter flyers can access the point-to-point fleet through the company’s Reserve membership program, providing streamlined access to the highest caliber aircraft in the industry, exclusive benefits with up to a 5% credit, and elevated experiences at renowned 5-star resorts in leading travel destinations across the globe.

About Jet Edge

Jet Edge is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated super-mid and large-cabin management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners and charter flyers with a world-class operational platform and extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most diverse and luxurious aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by unparalleled award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.

About Gogo

Gogo is the leading global provider of broadband connectivity products and services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

There are more than 1,850 business aircraft currently flying with Gogo’s AVANCE L5 or L3 installed. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Gogo reported 5,778 aircraft flying with its ATG systems onboard, and 4,702 aircraft with satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at business.gogoair.com.


© Business Wire 2021
