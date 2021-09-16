Log in
Jet Fuel Insights: Aviation carbon offset and reduction schemes

09/16/2021 | 07:22am EDT
Author Argus

Tune in to learn about SAF carbon offsets and emissions reductions in this latest episode in the Jet Fuel Insights series.

Alfonso Berrocal, Business Development Manager - Oil Products, teams up with Eleanor Green, Senior Editor - Electricity and Emissions, to illuminate the voluntary and regulated emissions markets, the impact of government initiatives, current pricing and challenges faced by industry stakeholders.

Transcript to follow

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 11:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS