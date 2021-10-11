Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jet Test International, Ltd. : Celebrates Two Decades of Service

10/11/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leading Ferry Flight Operator Flies 2,000 Flights

Jet Test International, Ltd., a global ferry flight company, recently celebrated its twentieth year in business with its 2,000th flight. Gloyd Robinson, Jr. is CEO and founder. The operation flies almost every type of heavy-airliner on behalf of airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and maintenance and conversion facilities.

Jet Test was featured in the Dec 2020 CNN article, “This global airline has no passengers, no cargo and only flies one-way”. The team has delivered aircraft over the last two decades into and out of nearly every country around the world. Robinson himself is certified to captain DC9/MD80, B737, B747-400, B757, B767, B777, A320, A330 and A340 aircraft.

Jet Test is the only complete solution for ferry flights. The company has a dispatch and planning team that handles permits, validations, import/export, airspace approvals, including RVSM/NAT-HLA, ADSB waivers, TSA Waivers, worldwide fuel and handling, onsite technical and flight mechanics. Jet Test can fly under 30 registration marks.

Jet Test International is a transcontinental company with offices in the United States and Europe, and operates under the call sign JTN. For more information on services, email info@jettest.aero; call +1 747 400 0707; or visit the company’s website: https://jettest.aero/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends Flat at 4072.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 3548.82 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 0.05% Lower at 15199.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pFTSE 100 Index Ends 0.72% Higher at 7146.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:34pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends 0.05% Higher at 457.53 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:33pWalmart Moves Production Grade Networking Project, L3AF, to the Linux Foundation
PR
12:33pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:33pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : cancels hundreds more flights after weekend troubles
AQ
12:33pRIGHTS AND ISSUES INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Transaction in Own Shares
DJ
12:32pSoybeans slip as traders anticipate bearish U.S. production report
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Surging oil prices lift material, energy stocks on Wall St
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Analyst recommandations: AstraZeneca, Comcast, Exxon, Starbucks...
5ASOS boss exits as fast fashion retailer warns on profit

HOT NEWS