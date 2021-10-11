Jet Test International, Ltd. : Celebrates Two Decades of Service

Leading Ferry Flight Operator Flies 2,000 Flights

Jet Test International, Ltd., a global ferry flight company, recently celebrated its twentieth year in business with its 2,000th flight. Gloyd Robinson, Jr. is CEO and founder. The operation flies almost every type of heavy-airliner on behalf of airlines, aircraft leasing companies, and maintenance and conversion facilities.

Jet Test was featured in the Dec 2020 CNN article, “This global airline has no passengers, no cargo and only flies one-way”. The team has delivered aircraft over the last two decades into and out of nearly every country around the world. Robinson himself is certified to captain DC9/MD80, B737, B747-400, B757, B767, B777, A320, A330 and A340 aircraft.

Jet Test is the only complete solution for ferry flights. The company has a dispatch and planning team that handles permits, validations, import/export, airspace approvals, including RVSM/NAT-HLA, ADSB waivers, TSA Waivers, worldwide fuel and handling, onsite technical and flight mechanics. Jet Test can fly under 30 registration marks.

Jet Test International is a transcontinental company with offices in the United States and Europe, and operates under the call sign JTN. For more information on services, email info@jettest.aero; call +1 747 400 0707; or visit the company’s website: https://jettest.aero/

