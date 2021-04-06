Jet fuel demand 'showing signs of life' -U.S. refinery CEO

April 6 (Reuters) - Jet fuel demand is picking up, according
to a senior refining executive, which could give refiners some
hope after the global pandemic boosted distillate inventories
and sank margins.
Refiners have been mixing jet fuel into diesel inventories
for the last several months, since they have been unable to sell
the product due to the sharp decline in air travel.
"Jet fuel demand numbers are starting to improve and show
signs of life, allowing refiners to drop less jet into diesel
which will eventually provide well-needed relief on distillate
stock," said Joe Israel, chief executive officer of Par Pacific,
a West Coast refiner.
Last month, the Transportation Security Administration said
it screened 1.36 million U.S. airport passengers, the highest
number since March 15, 2020. That is still 38% lower than
pre-COVID-19 levels. With a growing number of Americans getting
vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in
recent weeks.
"Combined with healthy diesel demand, this trend will likely
drive global distillate crack spreads up," Israel said.
Distillate margins are averaging $5.17 a barrel in the first
quarter of 2021, approximately half the levels of the prior-year
quarter, according to energy consultancy Tudor, Pickering and
Holt.
Jet fuel recovery has lagged gasoline demand, which is
already touching pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the
Energy Information Administration.
In the first quarter of 2021, world refiners’ utilized
capacity was 10% to 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels, but
refiners expect it to increase in coming months.
"Considering the recovery assumptions, expectations are for
world refineries to close that gap to approximately 5% through
the summer," Israel said.
