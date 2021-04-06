Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Jet fuel demand 'showing signs of life' -U.S. refinery CEO

04/06/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 6 (Reuters) - Jet fuel demand is picking up, according to a senior refining executive, which could give refiners some hope after the global pandemic boosted distillate inventories and sank margins.

Refiners have been mixing jet fuel into diesel inventories for the last several months, since they have been unable to sell the product due to the sharp decline in air travel.

"Jet fuel demand numbers are starting to improve and show signs of life, allowing refiners to drop less jet into diesel which will eventually provide well-needed relief on distillate stock," said Joe Israel, chief executive officer of Par Pacific, a West Coast refiner.

Last month, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 1.36 million U.S. airport passengers, the highest number since March 15, 2020. That is still 38% lower than pre-COVID-19 levels. With a growing number of Americans getting vaccinated, demand and advanced bookings have started to rise in recent weeks.

"Combined with healthy diesel demand, this trend will likely drive global distillate crack spreads up," Israel said.

Distillate margins are averaging $5.17 a barrel in the first quarter of 2021, approximately half the levels of the prior-year quarter, according to energy consultancy Tudor, Pickering and Holt.

Jet fuel recovery has lagged gasoline demand, which is already touching pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration.

In the first quarter of 2021, world refiners’ utilized capacity was 10% to 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels, but refiners expect it to increase in coming months.

"Considering the recovery assumptions, expectations are for world refineries to close that gap to approximately 5% through the summer," Israel said. (Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Dan Grebler)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pVIRTU FINANCIAL  : 'Millionaires tax' threat has some NY bankers, managers eyeing exits
RE
05:36pJet fuel demand 'showing signs of life' -U.S. refinery CEO
RE
05:29pU.S. must invest heavily to stay No. 1 economy -White House economist
RE
05:26pUtilities Up As Treasury Yields Decline -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:25pCryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first quarter - Coinshares
RE
05:24pCommunications Services Up As Viacom, Discovery Rebound -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:19pOil gains 1% on strong U.S., China economic data
RE
05:19pFinancials Down As Treasury Yields Give Back Some Gains -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:14pGas leak prompts shutdown of two Hilcorp platforms in Alaska
RE
05:10pPfizer arthritis drug Xeljanz under Canadian regulator's scrutiny for safety risks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street pulls back, Treasury yields inch lower as eyes turn to Fed, earnings
3NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
4WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : What Is Archegos and How Did It Rattle the Stock Market? -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ