JetStream Software Announces Availability of JetStream DR for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution with Azure Blob Storage

Cloud-Native Technology from JetStream Software Delivers Cost-Efficiency and Continuous Data Protection on Microsoft Azure

JetStream Software Inc., an innovator in cloud-native disaster recovery (DR), today announced the availability of its disaster recovery software, JetStream DR, which will support Microsoft Azure VMware Solution. JetStream will integrate its offerings with Microsoft to deliver new DR capabilities for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, employing JetStream DR software along with Azure Blob Storage.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005185/en/

JetStream DR for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution (Graphic: Business Wire)

Microsoft announced its collaboration with JetStream Software during this year’s virtual Microsoft Ignite and VMworld 2020 conferences. Now, the company’s disaster recovery software, JetStream DR, is available for Azure VMware Solution customers and can be accessed through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

JetStream DR can be used to protect VMware virtual machines (VMs) in the customer’s on-premises data center with failover and VM recovery in Azure VMware Solution. Additionally, VMware VMs already deployed to and running in Azure VMware Solution can be protected with VM failover and recovery to an alternate Azure VMware Solution data center.

Because the protected VMs’ data is maintained entirely in Azure Blob Storage during normal operation, customers realize the benefits of continuous data protection (CDP) in a DR-as-a-service (DRaaS) offering with lower infrastructure costs. The powerful combination of Azure Blob Storage, Azure VMware Solution, and JetStream Software’s VMware-certified software will radically transform the economics of disaster recovery for the enterprise.

“Collaborating with Microsoft Azure enables us to provide a robust and cost-effective solution for disaster recovery and business continuity,” said Tom Critser, co-founder and CEO, JetStream Software. “It’s an ideal combination: The JetStream DR software brings continuous data protection to enterprise VMware environments; Azure Blob Storage provides a cost-effective means of maintaining recovery assets; and Azure VMware Solution provides a highly available, reliable VMware on Azure environment that can scale to meet customers’ recovery and failover requirements.”

“Microsoft Azure collaborates with third-party data protection vendors in the VMware ecosystem with the objective of offering our customers greater choice in how they employ the Azure VMware Solution for backup and disaster recovery,” said Eric Lockard, corporate vice president, Azure Dedicated. “JetStream DR’s use of cost-effective Azure Blob resources for ongoing data storage, combined with the ability to expand VMware recovery resources on demand, introduces an exciting new model for disaster recovery.”

Enterprise IT Shifts to the Cloud

Despite the current economic downturn, enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure is the one sector in the IT market that is seeing increased demand. Gartner forecasts overall IT spending in 2020 to decline by 5.4% ($207.6 billion) versus 2019,1 but it projects that surging cloud adoption in 2020 will drive an 18.4% increase in end-user spending for public cloud services in 2021.2

Under pressure to “do more with less,” sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, transportation and retail are accelerating their planned move of IT operations and services to the cloud for greater flexibility and cost-efficiency. Demand for disaster recovery delivered as a cloud-based service is growing rapidly as public cloud technology and the service provider ecosystem have matured considerably, enabling enterprise-grade business continuity and disaster recovery (BCDR) capabilities with the efficiency of cloud multitenancy and economies of scale.

Cloud-native DR services have become even more essential in today’s environment as new threat vectors have magnified risk. With the massive, sudden shift to remote work due to COVID-19, there is heightened sensitivity around security worldwide.3 Effective BCDR strategies and operating plans enable organizations to maintain or resume functions as rapidly as possible, while safeguarding valuable data.

How Does JetStream DR for Azure VMware Solution Work?

JetStream DR provides continuous data protection for VMware vSphere environments. The cloud-native software platform is specifically designed to provide the software infrastructure for a DR service offering for the enterprise or from a managed service provider (MSP) and cloud service provider (CSP).

JetStream DR is validated for Azure VMware Solution and is VMware-Ready, offering unique capabilities among DR solutions, including:

Cost-Effective DR: Maintains VMs and their data in Azure Blob Storage, enabling enterprise-grade DR at a lower cost of operation.

Agentless CDP: Captures and replicates data continuously via VMware IO Filters for continuous data protection without VM agents.

vSphere to vSphere Recovery: Supports Azure VMware Solution, so customers no longer need to maintain a failover site. They can failover to Azure VMware Solution and failback as needed when the original protected data center is restored.

Storage-Independent: Protects VMs in all VMware-compatible datastore types: block, file, vSAN, VVOL and third-party HCI.

Live Failback: Returns VMs to the protected site from Azure VMware Solution without interruption to VMs’ operation or protection.

Decoupled Design: Azure Blob Storage is more than just a journal or “cold data tier” — it is the sole repository for all VMs, data, configuration metadata, and recovery policies.

Availability and Specifications

JetStream DR is available now for Technology Preview through the Azure Marketplace, with general availability in early 2021. To participate in the Technology Preview Program, contact JetStream Software directly. License subscription pricing is based on the number of virtual machines protected. Participants will need an Azure Blob Storage subscription and a VMware vSphere cluster in Azure VMware Solution in order to perform a full evaluation.

JetStream DR can protect environments running VMware vSphere 6.5 and 6.7. Within Azure VMware Solution, virtual machines currently run vSphere 6.7. Additional technical specifications can be found at: www.jetstreamsoft.com/solutions/disaster-recovery-for-azure-vmware-solution/.

About JetStream Software

JetStream Software Inc., an innovator in cloud-native disaster recovery technology, gives enterprise customers, managed service providers (MSPs) and cloud service providers (CSPs) a better way to support workload migration and business continuity across multi-cloud and multi-data center infrastructures. JetStream Software is optimally suited to complement VMware-based cloud infrastructures including VMware Cloud Provider Partners and the VMware Cloud Foundation. JetStream Software is headquartered in San Jose, California, with a subsidiary in Bangalore, India. The company is privately held. For more information, please visit www.jetstreamsoft.com/, and follow the company at www.linkedin.com/company/jetstream-software-inc/ and @JetStreamSoft.

JetStream DR and JetStream DR for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution are trademarks of JetStream Software Inc. VMware, vSphere and vSAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other brand names and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

Tags: JetStream Software, Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, disaster recovery, business continuity, DRaaS, managed service provider, cloud service provider, MSP, CSP, VMware, vSphere, virtual machines, Azure Blob Storage

1 Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Says Worldwide IT Spending to Grow 4% in 2021,” October 20, 2020, www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-10-20-gartner-says-worldwide-it-spending-to-grow-4-percent-in-2021

2 Gartner Press Release, “Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Grow 18% in 2021,” November 17, 2020, www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2020-11-17-gartner-forecasts-worldwide-public-cloud-end-user-spending-to-grow-18-percent-in-2021

3 INTERPOL, “INTERPOL report shows alarming rate of cyberattacks during COVID-19,” August 4, 2020, www.interpol.int/en/News-and-Events/News/2020/INTERPOL-report-shows-alarming-rate-of-cyberattacks-during-COVID-19

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201217005185/en/