Jetcraft : expands presence in Asia with new Singapore office

10/03/2021 | 10:02pm EDT
Jetcraft, the world leader in business jet sales and acquisitions, is announcing the opening of an office in Singapore to support growth in Southeast Asia and across the region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211003005018/en/

Tim Yue, sales director, Jetcraft Asia (left), will lead Jetcraft’s new Singapore office, with the oversight of David Dixon, president, Jetcraft Asia (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

Tim Yue, sales director, Jetcraft Asia (left), will lead Jetcraft’s new Singapore office, with the oversight of David Dixon, president, Jetcraft Asia (right). (Photo: Business Wire)

The office will be led by Tim Yue, who is currently Hong Kong-based and has over a decade of experience in business aviation. Tim will work closely with Jetcraft Asia President David Dixon, who will be overseeing all activities in the region.

David Dixon says: “Asia remains a crucial market for Jetcraft so expanding our footprint into Singapore is a logical step, providing further proof of our long-term commitment to serving our global client base and unrivalled market access.

“Singapore has seen significant growth in business aviation and the multiple maintenance facilities at Seletar Aerospace Park, paired with the region’s role in the financial service sector, make it an optimum location. Worldwide, the real value of business aviation is increasingly being realized and we are encouraged by the significant number of first-time buyers entering our industry, albeit recently in an unexpected way.”

UK-headquartered Jetcraft first established its Asia presence in Hong Kong in 2012, followed by the opening of an additional location in Gold Coast, Australia. Jetcraft will be recruiting a local team in Singapore, as well as relocating existing employees.

ENDS

About Jetcraft

Jetcraft is the leader in international aircraft sales, marketing and ownership strategies, managing and maintaining over 20 regional offices globally. The company’s unparalleled success over nearly 60 years in business aviation has earned it a world-class reputation, along with an exceptional customer base, a wide network of connections and one of the largest inventories within the industry.

For more information, please visit www.jetcraft.com


© Business Wire 2021
