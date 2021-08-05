Jeunesse : Awarded 7 Globee Awards in 2021 Golden Bridge Competition

Jeunesse® has been honored with 5 Gold, 1 Silver and a coveted Grand Globee Award in the 13th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. The company, its Founders Randy Ray (CEO) and Wendy Lewis (COO), and Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis all received top honors.

Jeunesse has been honored with 5 Gold, 1 Silver and a coveted Grand Globee Award in the 13th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Jeunesse received Gold Globee Awards for Company of the Year – Consumer Products as well as Live Event of the Year – Conference and Meetings for its Jeunesse EXPO NEXT 2020 Global Virtual Event.

The executive management team comprised of Randy Ray, Wendy Lewis, and Scott Lewis were honored with a Gold Globee award for Entrepreneur of the Year – Consumer Products. Each executive also received an individual award:

Lifetime Achievement Award — Randy Ray

Woman of the Year in Business & the Professions — Wendy Lewis

Executive Achievement of the Year: Consumer Products — Scott Lewis

Due to the high award levels and the number of awards won, Jeunesse also received a best of show Grand Globee, ranking among the top 10 companies in the competition.

“We are honored to be recognized in the Golden Bridge Awards,” said Scott Lewis “In a year that presented many challenges, we are pleased to know that the efforts of our dedicated family of Jeunesse Distributors and employees who made quick adjustments, helped reimagine processes, and worked hard to achieve success, are being recognized on a global stage.”

The Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, and more from every major industry in the world. The full list of winners can be viewed here.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, back-office support and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge platform to share innovative products, training, and support through 32 fully operational offices to markets in over 145 countries. Learn more at jeunesseglobal.com.

