Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jeunesse : Honored with 22 AVA Digital Awards in 2021 Competition

04/08/2021 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jeunesse® has been honored with 22 awards in the 2021 AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in digital communications. Jeunesse garnered 11 Platinum, nine Gold, and two Honorable Mention awards, including a Gold award for the eBook version of company Founder and CEO Randy Ray’s recent memoir.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210408005856/en/

Jeunesse garners 11 Platinum, nine Gold, and two Honorable Mention awards in 2021 AVA Digital Awards competition. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jeunesse garners 11 Platinum, nine Gold, and two Honorable Mention awards in 2021 AVA Digital Awards competition. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Jeunesse received Platinum awards for the following:

  • E·VŌK™ Fragrances product video (six awards)
  • E·VŌK Fragrances social media ad
  • Jeunesse Travel 2021 Diamond Discovery Maldives teaser video
  • 2020 We Live Jeunesse video
  • 2020 Jeunesse Travel Through the Years video
  • TruNu™ Tea Colombia Launch video

Jeunesse Gold awards include:

  • Mud Pies to Blue Skies, The Colorful Life of Randy Ray eBook
  • Jeunesse Spa™ Botanicals Hair Care launch video
  • 2020 We Live Jeunesse video
  • Jeunesse Affiliate Program Shareable video (two awards)
  • Jeunesse EXPO 2020 Vision Recap video (two awards)
  • Jeunesse E-Commerce Opportunity video (two awards)

Jeunesse Kids™ 2019 & 2020 Q1 Impact Report and Jeunesse E-Commerce Opportunity video earned Honorable Mention awards.

“We congratulate our outstanding MarCom team for the high honors they have received in this year’s AVA Digital Awards competition. Now, more than ever, digital communication plays an integral role in our business,” said Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “Providing award-winning digital marketing and communication tools is one of the important ways we support the success of our Jeunesse Distributors around the world.”

The AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which has judged more than 200,000 entries since its inception in 1994.

Since 2017, Jeunesse has garnered 112 AVA Digital Awards. A full list of this year’s winners can be viewed at avaawards.com.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, a back office network and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge, global platform to share innovative products, training, and support through more than 34 fully operational offices to markets in more than 145 countries. Learn more at JeunesseGlobal.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:05pOMERS Infrastructure Announces Signing of Agreement to Sell its Complete Interest in Vento II
GL
02:05pKITS EYECARE  : Sees 73% Growth in Total Patient Orders in Q1 2021
AQ
02:05pCOBANK QUARTERLY : U.S. Economy Gathers Momentum, Policy Decisions Will Reshape the Future
GL
02:04pHOW TO GO LIVE ON INSTAGRAM : 7 Tips for Success
PU
02:04pGulf Cooperation Council countries keep their eyes on structural reforms during the pandemic
PU
02:04pSentinel U® Partners with Simulation Content Providers to Enhance Sentinel Health™ Virtual Health System Platform
GL
02:02pSOMEC S P A  : Notice of filing of documentation
PU
02:02pFOX NEWS BOOKS  : Delivers Number One Non-Fiction Book in America With Shannon Bream's The Women of the Bible Speak
BU
02:01pALLEN INSTITUTE  : Adds Leading Health Care Attorney To Board Of Directors
PR
02:01pSOUTHERN COMPANY  : first-quarter earnings to be released April 29
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sells 2% of Tencent for $14.7 billion in world's largest block trade
2BP PLC : High stakes at sea in global rush for wind power
3Tech boosts Nasdaq, S&P as Treasury yields dip further
4HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : MacBook, iPad production delayed as supply crunch hits Apple - Nikkei
5FTSE 100 INDEX : FTSE 100 edges higher on miners, banks boost; Johnson Matthey shines

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ