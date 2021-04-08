Jeunesse : Honored with 22 AVA Digital Awards in 2021 Competition

Jeunesse® has been honored with 22 awards in the 2021 AVA Digital Awards, an international competition that recognizes outstanding work in digital communications. Jeunesse garnered 11 Platinum, nine Gold, and two Honorable Mention awards, including a Gold award for the eBook version of company Founder and CEO Randy Ray’s recent memoir.

Jeunesse received Platinum awards for the following:

E·VŌK™ Fragrances product video (six awards)

E·VŌK Fragrances social media ad

Jeunesse Travel 2021 Diamond Discovery Maldives teaser video

2020 We Live Jeunesse video

2020 Jeunesse Travel Through the Years video

TruNu™ Tea Colombia Launch video

Jeunesse Gold awards include:

Mud Pies to Blue Skies, The Colorful Life of Randy Ray eBook

eBook Jeunesse Spa™ Botanicals Hair Care launch video

Jeunesse Affiliate Program Shareable video (two awards)

Jeunesse EXPO 2020 Vision Recap video (two awards)

Jeunesse E-Commerce Opportunity video (two awards)

Jeunesse Kids™ 2019 & 2020 Q1 Impact Report and Jeunesse E-Commerce Opportunity video earned Honorable Mention awards.

“We congratulate our outstanding MarCom team for the high honors they have received in this year’s AVA Digital Awards competition. Now, more than ever, digital communication plays an integral role in our business,” said Chief Visionary Officer Scott Lewis. “Providing award-winning digital marketing and communication tools is one of the important ways we support the success of our Jeunesse Distributors around the world.”

The AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, which has judged more than 200,000 entries since its inception in 1994.

Since 2017, Jeunesse has garnered 112 AVA Digital Awards. A full list of this year’s winners can be viewed at avaawards.com.

About Jeunesse

Jeunesse is a global direct selling company with a mission to positively impact the world by helping people look and feel young while empowering them to unleash their potential. The company’s exclusive skin care and nutritional products form a comprehensive Y.E.S. Youth Enhancement System™. With multilingual customer service, a back office network and a global enrollment system, Jeunesse utilizes a cutting-edge, global platform to share innovative products, training, and support through more than 34 fully operational offices to markets in more than 145 countries. Learn more at JeunesseGlobal.com.

