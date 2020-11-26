Jewelry Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Pandora & Swarovski Jewelry Sales Summarized by The Consumer Post

Black Friday & Cyber Monday jewelry deals for 2020 are underway. Review the best deals on earrings, engagement rings, anklets and more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
Best Jewelry Deals:
-
Save up to 88% off on a wide range of stunning jewelry from Swarovski, Pandora, and more at Walmart - check the latest savings on jewelry with diamonds, crystals, and precious stones for women, men, and kids
-
Save up to 61% off on jewelry from top brands like Pandora, Swarovski, and more at Amazon - check out limited time deals on bracelets, necklaces, rings, earrings, and luxury watches in a wide variety of metals and designs
-
Save up to 69% on rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and other pieces of jewelry from Kay Jewelers at Kay.com - check the latest deals on premium jewelry perfect for engagements, weddings, anniversaries, or birthdays
-
Save up to 35% on a wide range of jewelry at Pandora.net- get big savings on premium Pandora jewelry from charms to diamond necklaces
-
Save 30-50% off on everything at Zales the diamond store
-
Save on a wide range of jewelry at BryanAnthonys.com - find deals on cuffs, necklaces, earrings, and more
-
Save up to 25% on rings, pendants and more jewelry at BeverlyDiamonds.com- find the best prices for Diamond Engagement Rings, Wedding Sets, Pendants, and more high-end jewelry
-
Save up to 29% off on wedding rings, diamond jewelry, gold jewelry & gemstones at Overstock.com - enjoy a range of deals under $50, $150, $500 and $1500
Searching for more deals? Click here to enjoy the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday sale and click here to browse Amazon’s live Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005403/en/