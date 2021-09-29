Jewelry retailer Claire's revives listing plans

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Claire's Inc, the jewelry and
accessories retailer backed by Goldman Sachs, filed for
an initial public offering in the United States on Wednesday,
more than four years after scrapping its listing plans.
Founded in the 1960s in Chicago, Claire's sells necklaces,
bracelets and accessories including headphones and soft toys.
Private equity giant Apollo Global Management Inc
took Claire's private following a more than $3 billion deal in
2007. Claire's previously filed for an IPO in 2013, only to
scrap the listing plans in 2017.
The jewelry retailer is also backed by affiliates of
JPMorgan Chase & Co and billionaire Paul Singer's hedge
fund Elliott Management Corp.
Claire's net loss widened to $144.3 million in the second
quarter this year, from a $37.8 million loss a year earlier. Net
sales in the same period nearly doubled to $355.7 million.
Sales at U.S. retailers have bounced back in recent months
following the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and easing of
pandemic-related restrictions. Demand for jewelry, perfumes and
accessories has also seen an increase as people return to social
events and occasions.
Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are the lead
underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)