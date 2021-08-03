Jewish Communal Fund : Appoints Teena Lerner, Ph.D. as President

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewish Communal Fund (JCF), the largest and most active Jewish donor advised fund in the country, announces the appointment of Teena Lerner, Ph.D. as President, succeeding Zoya Raynes, effective July 1, 2021.

"An active and committed JCF fundholder and longtime trustee, Teena has a stellar reputation as a leader in the Jewish community," said Susan F. Dickman, Jewish Communal Fund's CEO and Executive Vice President. "We are so fortunate to have her serve as JCF's President, and benefit from her keen intelligence and excellent judgement. We are so thankful to Zoya for her tremendous devotion to JCF and are confident that Teena will build on all the progress JCF has made during Zoya's tenure."

A healthcare and biotech expert, Dr. Lerner is a devoted nonprofit volunteer who has served on the JCF Board since 2013 and was named Executive Committee Chair in 2019. A native New Yorker, Dr. Lerner is a longtime member and active supporter of many Jewish institutions in Riverdale. At S.A.R. Academy/S.A.R. High School, where she serves on the Executive and Finance Committees, Dr. Lerner successfully spearheaded several capital and endowment campaigns.

"I am honored to take on this role," she said. "JCF fundholders direct grants to the full gamut of worthy causes, including universities, hospitals, Jewish institutions, health and mental health, social service, hunger, anti-poverty, and the arts. I am awed at the generosity of our donors and am proud to help facilitate their charitable giving."

Dr. Lerner serves as a valued advisor to a number of companies and institutions, including the Board of Directors of Applied Therapeutics Inc and the Technology Transfer Committee of The Rockefeller University. Throughout more than two decades on the sell- and buy-sides of Wall Street, Dr. Lerner served as a Managing Director in the Equity Research Department of Lehman Brothers, Principal at Pequot Capital Management, and then founder and CEO of Rx Capital Management. She was a pioneering biotech analyst and subsequently managed $1.5 billion in dedicated healthcare and biotech assets while delivering above-market returns. She holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology from the Rockefeller University, an MBA in finance from New York University, is a CFA charterholder and received her BA in biology from City University of New York.

During her tenure as President, Dr. Lerner plans to focus on adding value and increasing services for charitably-minded individuals and families of all ages. "As a leading donor advised fund, we will continue to offer personal service and enhance the tools and resources available to assist our Fundholders in giving more strategically and with greater impact," she said.

Dr. Lerner is married to Dr. Larry Lerner and they are the proud parents of four married children, who have made them even prouder grandparents.

Jewish Communal Fund is one of the largest networks of Jewish funders, managing more than $2 billion in charitable assets for 4,200 donor advised funds. JCF's donor advised funds make giving easy, flexible and efficient. Learn more about JCF by visiting www.jcfny.org or calling (212) 752-8277. Visit JCF on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

