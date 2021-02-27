Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project - P154990

The Jhelum and Tawi Flood Recovery Project for India will support the recovery and increase disaster resilience in Project Areas, and increase the capacity of the Project Implementing Entity to respond promptly and effectively to an eligible crisis or emergency. The flood affected region, consists of 22 districts, affecting 12.5 million people. The project involves seven components, including: 1) Reconstruction and strengthening of critical infrastructure;...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

