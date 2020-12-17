Log in
JibJab : and K-Pop Sensation Jamie Park Partner for Release of “5 Christmas Languages” Music Video

12/17/2020 | 12:02am EST
JibJab’s Starring YouⓇ Music Video Lets Users Celebrate The Holidays With A Silly and Festive Take on the Global Music Hit

JibJab, a leading independent provider of social expression content through branded satires, e-greeting cards and messages, has expanded its branded entertainment portfolio just in time for the holidays with the release of its newest K-Pop personalized music video, featuring global singing sensation Jamie Park. Jamie is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and television host and is best known as the winner of the first season of “K-pop Star” and as a former member of the vocal duo 15&.

This is JibJab’s second foray into K-Pop specific content after the 2017 release of “Gangnam Style.” The “5 Christmas Languages” music video is available for free for all K-Pop and/or holiday music fans on JibJab’s website and apps and features Jamie’s official video.

“The K-Pop music industry has taken America by storm and I am thrilled to be able to offer this video to all of Jamie’s South Korean, American and other global fans this holiday season,” said JibJab CEO Paul Hanges. “JibJab has had a tremendous year in terms of exploring new content opportunities and production, and this release is the perfect icing on the cake for us as we close out 2020. I am eager to continue to explore more opportunities with the K-Pop community as well as other international areas of entertainment in the future.”

Per lab.fm, “‘5 Christmas Languages’ dropped alongside a sweet video that follows Park as she spends the holiday with her girlfriends. They throw a party at a hotel filled with heart-shaped balloons, twinkling lights and streamers, and also perform a sleek choreographed dance routine.”

View JibJab + Jamie Park “5 Languages of Christmas” video.

About JibJab

JibJab is a leading independent provider of social expression content through branded satires, e-cards, and messages. JibJab’s products enable millions of people to create and share personalized videos to celebrate holidays, capture moments, or just share hilarious greetings. From its flagship JibJab E-Cards, Music Videos, and GIFs, the company has been pioneering new forms of digital fun since its founding by two brothers in a Brooklyn garage in 1999. Now based in Los Angeles, California, the studio is home to world-class artists, technologists and business people working hard in pursuit of their mission to make “billions of people happy.”


