Jim Andersen Named Interim CEO of SG360°

02/03/2022 | 08:37am EST
WHEELING, Ill., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SG360°, an industry-leading provider of performance-driven direct marketing solutions, announced that effective immediately, James (Jim) Andersen has been appointed Interim CEO of SG360° in the wake of the death of the previous CEO, John A. Wallace, Jr. on January 4, 2022.

Mr. Andersen has extensive and successful decades of direct marketing experience and has been a member of the SG360° Board of Directors since October of 2021.

"We are fortunate to have Jim on our board and that he's in a position to step in to fill this crucial, temporary role while we search for a permanent successor to John," said Willie Woods, President of ICV Partners, LLC. "Jim's close working relationship with John over the last three months will serve the company well as we focus on continuing the execution of the innovation-driven growth strategy that John had begun."

Mr. Andersen has spent his entire career—beginning in the late 1970s—in the direct mail sphere. Prior to joining the SG360° board, Mr. Andersen was CEO of IWCO Direct for 20 years. His leadership skills and accomplishments over the years have been recognized and rewarded by his peers. Andersen was inducted into the Printing Impressions/RIT Printing Industry Hall of Fame in 2008, and was deeply honored to be chosen as the 2010 Harry V. Quadracci VISION Award recipient from the Printing Industries of America. Additionally, Mr. Andersen has served on numerous other boards including the Printing Industry of Minnesota, the Envelope Manufacturers Association, Minnesota Business Partnership (MBP), and the Direct Marketing Association's finance committee.

"While assuming a new leadership position was clearly not on my career radar, I'm honored and humbled to do what I can for SG360° to navigate through this unexpected situation," said Mr. Andersen. "I'm indebted to John for leaving us such a healthy, thriving enterprise. I look forward to helping where I am most needed; assisting the company's strong leadership team as they continue to blaze new trails in direct marketing solutions, and ensuring a smooth transition for my eventual successor."

About SG360°
Since 1956, SG360° has thrived by anticipating and addressing client needs in the ever-changing direct marketing sphere. By continually redefining what direct mail is and what it can do, they have become an industry-leading provider of omnichannel direct marketing solutions. SG360°'s dedication to quality is regularly reflected in the multiple industry awards they receive annually.

Contact:
Melanie De Caprio
SG360°
312-388-4894
329085@email4pr.com

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jim-andersen-named-interim-ceo-of-sg360-301474734.html

SOURCE SG360°, a Segerdahl Company


© PRNewswire 2022
