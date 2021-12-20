Jim Vena withdraws as candidate for Canadian National CEO role

The company said it was expecting to complete the process and announce a new chief executive officer in January 2022.

The former Union Pacific executive was pitched for the top job by TCI Fund Management, which owns 5% of Canadian National, after CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest said he would retire at the end of January or when a successor had been appointed.

The Wall Street Journal reported in October that activist investor Elliott Management Corp, which owns a big stake in Canadian National, had thrown its weight behind Vena's candidacy.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)