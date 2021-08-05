Jimmy Placa of Davion Inc. Wins EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 New Jersey Award

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Jimmy Placa of Davion Inc. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 New Jersey Award winner.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; as well as originality, innovation, and future plans.

Jimmy Placa was selected by an independent panel of judges and the award was announced during the program’s awards gala.

“Winning the Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 New Jersey Award among so many talented and deserving entrepreneurs is a tremendous honor. No entrepreneur can go it alone. This award serves as recognition of the entire Davion team in the U.S. and Canada that have worked so hard to make us leaders in our industry,” Jimmy Placa said.

Davion is a contract manufacturer of health, beauty, personal care, and household products. Davion manufactures and distributes consumer products for indie and major brands as well as regional and national retailers from our U.S. and Canadian facilities. Their facilities are FDA and Health Canada registered as well as ISO and cGMP certified.

In addition to Davion’s manufacturing and distribution expertise, Davion provides clients with targeted market research, custom formulation development, packaging design, procurement, quality control, and regulatory services (www.davioninc.com).

For 35 years, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities. Mr. Placa will go on to become a lifetime member of the esteemed multi-industry community of award winners, with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

As a New Jersey award winner, Mr. Placa is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

