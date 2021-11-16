Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Jitterbit Names Jeremy Parker SVP of Global Revenue Operations

11/16/2021 | 12:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Veteran Operations Executive Joins as Jitterbit Enters a New Phase of Rapid Growth

ALAMEDA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the API transformation company, today announced it has named Jeremy Parker senior vice president of global revenue operations, a new position at the company. A proven sales and operations leader, with extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, Parker will play an integral role in the company’s go-to-market execution and M&A integration, focusing on operational efficiency and effectiveness to support scale.

Parker joins from Perforce Software, where he spent nearly three years as senior vice president of sales operations. He is a seasoned results-oriented operations executive with more than 20 years of experience and a passion for developing and collaborating with cross-functional teams to grow businesses.

"One of our investors helped us identify a need for an internal revenue operations leadership role, and once we did, we realized Jeremy would be the right person for the job," said George Gallegos, CEO at Jitterbit. "As we look to ramp up our M&A activity, Jeremy's extensive experience will guide us and help ensure that the processes we've put in place work toward making sure everyone is perfectly aligned."

"I've been a part of more than 25 mergers and acquisitions, and it's always done by aligning people, data and processes, which is something I really enjoy," Parker said. "Being in a growing marketplace with a growing company is always a situation that I have thrived in, and I'm excited to join Jitterbit at the current point in its growth trajectory."

Before his time at Perforce Software, Parker held a number of other sales operations leadership roles throughout his career for companies including Rogue Wave Software, Peak 10 + ViaWest, Healthgrades, Integra and Level 3 Communications.

About Jitterbit, Inc.
Jitterbit, the API transformation company, makes it quicker and easier for businesses to exploit data from any source, empowering them to rapidly innovate and make faster, more effective decisions. The Jitterbit API integration platform enables companies to quickly connect SaaS, on-premise, and cloud applications and instantly infuse intelligence into any business process. To learn more, visit www.jitterbit.com and follow us on LinkedIn or @Jitterbit on Twitter.

Contact:
jitterbit@bocacommunications.com


Latest news "Companies"
12:07pCELL IMPACT : Extraordinary general meeting of Cell Impact
PU
12:07pCoal cold shoulder intensifies
PU
12:07pSOCIETE GENERALE : Report form for 31/10/2021
PU
12:07pCOFACE : enters into a new partnership with Scope
PU
12:07pVMWARE : Herald Proximity Project Wins OpenUK Award for Software
PU
12:07pQUIPT HOME MEDICAL : ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF LOI TO ACQUIRE LEADING RESPIRATORY SUPPLIER WITH APPROXIMATELY $13 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUE AND $1.6 MILLION IN NET INCOME AND PROVIDES OUTLOOK FOR 2022 CALENDAR END RUN-RATE OF $180-$190 MILLION WITH $38-$43 MILLION IN ADJUSTED EBITDA - Form 6-K
PU
12:07pQAD : Streamline Onboarding and Training with QAD's Guide Me
PU
12:07pPARAGON BANKING : Stagflation and Buy-to-Let Landlords
PU
12:07pUMH PROPERTIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
12:07pPIERREL S.P.A. : Approval on a voluntary basis of the interim management report for the pierrel group and pierrel s.p.a. at 30 september 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS