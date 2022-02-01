Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

Separations

Total separations includes quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations. Quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by the employee. Therefore, the quits rate can serve as a measure of workers' willingness or ability to leave jobs. Layoffs and discharges are involuntary separations initiated by the employer. Other separations includes separations due to retirement, death, disability, and transfers to other locations of the same firm.

In December, the number of total separations decreased to 5.9 million (-305,000). The total separations rate was little changed at 4.0 percent. Among the industries, only federal government had an increase in total separations (+15,000). Total separations decreased in the Northeast and South regions. (See table 3.)

The number of quits edged down in December to 4.3 million (-161,000) following a series high in November. The quits rate was little changed at 2.9 percent. Quits decreased in health care and social assistance (-89,000), accommodation and food services (-64,000), and construction (-44,000). Quits increased in nondurable goods manufacturing (+19,000). The number of quits decreased in the South region. (See table 4.)

In December, the number and rate of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.2 million and 0.8 percent, respectively; both series lows. Layoffs and discharges decreased in retail trade (-67,000) but increased in federal government (+14,000). The number of layoffs and discharges decreased in the Northeast region. (See table 5.)

The number of other separations was little changed in December at 392,000. Other separations decreased in durable goods manufacturing (-7,000). The other separations level increased in educational services and in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+3,000 each). Other separations increased in the West region. (See table 6.)

Net Change in Employment

Large numbers of hires and separations occur every month throughout the business cycle. Net employment change results from the relationship between hires and separations. When the number of hires exceeds the number of separations, employment rises, even if the hires level is steady or declining. Conversely, when the number of hires is less than the number of separations, employment declines, even if the hires level is steady or rising.

Over the 12 months ending in December 2021, hires totaled 75.3 million and separations totaled 68.9 million, yielding a net employment gain of 6.4 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

Establishment Size Class

In December, the hires rate decreased in large establishments with 5,000 or more employees. For a more in-depth description of the JOLTS establishment size class estimates, please visit www.bls.gov/jlt/sizeclassmethodology.htm.

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey estimates for January 2022 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).