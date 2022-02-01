Log in
Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey

02/01/2022 | 10:32am EST
For release 10:00 a.m. (ET) Tuesday, February 1, 2022

USDL-22-0152

Technical information:

(202) 691-5870

JoltsInfo@bls.gov •

www.bls.gov/jlt

Media contact:

(202) 691-5902

PressOffice@bls.gov

JOB OPENINGS AND LABOR TURNOVER - DECEMBER 2021

The number of job openings was little changed at 10.9 million on the last business day of December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Hires and total separations decreased to 6.3 million and

5.9 million, respectively. Within separations, the quits rate was little changed at 2.9 percent. The layoffs and discharges rate was little changed at 0.8 percent, a series low. This release includes estimates of the number and rate of job openings, hires, and separations for the total nonfarm sector, by industry, by four geographic regions, and by establishment size class.

Chart 1. Job openings rate, seasonally adjusted,

Chart 2. Hires and total separations rates, seasonally adjusted,

December 2018 - December 2021

December 2018 - December 2021

Percent

Percent

7.4

11.0

7.0

10.0

Hires

6.6

Separations

9.0

6.2

5.8

8.0

5.4

7.0

5.0

6.0

4.6

5.0

4.2

4.0

3.8

3.4

3.0

3.0

2.0

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-20

Dec-20

Jun-21

Dec-21

Dec-18

Jun-19

Dec-19

Jun-20

Dec-20

Jun-21

Dec-21

Job Openings

On the last business day of December, the number of job openings was little changed at 10.9 million. The job openings rate was unchanged at 6.8 percent. Job openings increased in several industries with the largest increases in accommodation and food services (+133,000), information (+40,000), and nondurable goods manufacturing and state and local government education (+31,000 each). Job openings decreased in finance and insurance (-89,000) and in wholesale trade (-48,000). The number of job openings was little changed in all four regions. (See table 1.)

Hires

In December, the number of hires decreased to 6.3 million (-333,000). The hires rate was little changed at 4.2 percent. Hires decreased in professional and business services (-159,000). Hires decreased in the West region. (See table 2.)

Separations

Total separations includes quits, layoffs and discharges, and other separations. Quits are generally voluntary separations initiated by the employee. Therefore, the quits rate can serve as a measure of workers' willingness or ability to leave jobs. Layoffs and discharges are involuntary separations initiated by the employer. Other separations includes separations due to retirement, death, disability, and transfers to other locations of the same firm.

In December, the number of total separations decreased to 5.9 million (-305,000). The total separations rate was little changed at 4.0 percent. Among the industries, only federal government had an increase in total separations (+15,000). Total separations decreased in the Northeast and South regions. (See table 3.)

The number of quits edged down in December to 4.3 million (-161,000) following a series high in November. The quits rate was little changed at 2.9 percent. Quits decreased in health care and social assistance (-89,000), accommodation and food services (-64,000), and construction (-44,000). Quits increased in nondurable goods manufacturing (+19,000). The number of quits decreased in the South region. (See table 4.)

In December, the number and rate of layoffs and discharges were little changed at 1.2 million and 0.8 percent, respectively; both series lows. Layoffs and discharges decreased in retail trade (-67,000) but increased in federal government (+14,000). The number of layoffs and discharges decreased in the Northeast region. (See table 5.)

The number of other separations was little changed in December at 392,000. Other separations decreased in durable goods manufacturing (-7,000). The other separations level increased in educational services and in arts, entertainment, and recreation (+3,000 each). Other separations increased in the West region. (See table 6.)

Net Change in Employment

Large numbers of hires and separations occur every month throughout the business cycle. Net employment change results from the relationship between hires and separations. When the number of hires exceeds the number of separations, employment rises, even if the hires level is steady or declining. Conversely, when the number of hires is less than the number of separations, employment declines, even if the hires level is steady or rising.

Over the 12 months ending in December 2021, hires totaled 75.3 million and separations totaled 68.9 million, yielding a net employment gain of 6.4 million. These totals include workers who may have been hired and separated more than once during the year.

Establishment Size Class

In December, the hires rate decreased in large establishments with 5,000 or more employees. For a more in-depth description of the JOLTS establishment size class estimates, please visit www.bls.gov/jlt/sizeclassmethodology.htm.

____________

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey estimates for January 2022 are scheduled to be released on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

- 2 -

Upcoming Revisions to the JOLTS Estimates

As part of an annual process, the January 2022 release on March 9, 2022 will incorporate the annual updates to the Current Employment Statistics employment estimates and the JOLTS seasonal adjustment factors. Unadjusted data and seasonally adjusted data from January 2017 forward are subject to revision.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact

Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey Data

More information about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the JOLTS survey, including information about the JOLTS estimation methodology, is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-job-openings-and-labor-turnover-data.htm.

- 3 -

Table A. Job openings, hires, and total separations by industry, seasonally adjusted

Job openings

Hires

Total separations

Category

Dec.

Nov.

Dec.

Dec.

Nov.

Dec.

Dec.

Nov.

Dec.

2020

2021

2021p

2020

2021

2021p

2020

2021

2021p

LEVELS BY INDUSTRY

(in thousands)

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,752

10,775

10,925

5,411

6,596

6,263

5,582

6,205

5,900

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

6,094

9,753

9,882

5,072

6,202

5,870

5,236

5,856

5,548

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

21

41

46

24

23

23

19

20

15

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

267

358

337

399

419

373

352

387

330

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

479

853

856

398

463

433

387

411

426

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

271

507

479

224

255

237

213

229

225

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

209

346

377

174

207

196

173

182

201

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . .

1,215

1,892

1,868

1,199

1,388

1,340

1,123

1,327

1,258

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

173

322

274

160

182

160

151

171

151

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

764

1,025

1,014

814

879

861

737

895

867

Transportation, warehousing, and

utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

277

546

580

225

327

319

235

260

240

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

109

177

217

72

104

102

74

96

117

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

295

529

445

212

227

213

182

207

200

Finance and insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

231

407

318

134

151

137

113

139

130

Real estate and rental and leasing. . . . . . .

65

122

128

78

75

76

69

68

70

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . .

1,478

1,854

1,875

1,121

1,273

1,114

1,007

1,181

1,121

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1,277

2,006

2,067

700

815

803

681

827

760

Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

90

180

207

67

102

102

102

88

82

Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . .

1,187

1,826

1,859

633

713

701

579

739

679

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

747

1,585

1,716

758

1,232

1,208

1,221

1,166

1,085

Arts, entertainment, and recreation. . . . . . .

62

185

183

60

160

144

173

143

126

Accommodation and food services. . . . . . .

685

1,400

1,533

698

1,073

1,063

1,049

1,023

958

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

205

458

456

187

258

261

190

235

236

Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

659

1,021

1,042

339

394

393

346

348

353

Federal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

98

164

174

47

54

49

50

40

55

State and local. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

561

858

868

292

341

344

296

309

297

State and local education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

217

331

362

145

185

189

141

150

144

State and local, excluding education. . . . .

344

526

506

147

155

155

155

158

153

RATES BY INDUSTRY

(percent)

Total. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.5

6.8

6.8

3.8

4.4

4.2

3.9

4.2

4.0

Total private. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.8

7.1

7.2

4.2

4.9

4.6

4.3

4.6

4.4

Mining and logging. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.4

5.9

6.6

4.0

3.6

3.5

3.1

3.1

2.3

Construction. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.5

4.5

4.3

5.4

5.6

4.9

4.8

5.1

4.4

Manufacturing. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.8

6.4

6.4

3.3

3.7

3.4

3.2

3.3

3.4

Durable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.4

6.1

5.8

2.9

3.3

3.0

2.8

2.9

2.9

Nondurable goods. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.3

6.8

7.3

3.8

4.4

4.1

3.7

3.8

4.2

Trade, transportation, and utilities. . . . . . . . . . .

4.3

6.4

6.3

4.4

5.0

4.8

4.1

4.8

4.5

Wholesale trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.0

5.3

4.5

2.9

3.2

2.8

2.7

3.0

2.6

Retail trade. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.8

6.2

6.2

5.3

5.7

5.6

4.8

5.8

5.6

Transportation, warehousing, and

utilities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

4.3

7.7

8.1

3.6

5.0

4.9

3.8

4.0

3.6

Information. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.9

6.0

7.2

2.7

3.7

3.7

2.8

3.4

4.2

Financial activities. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

5.6

4.8

2.4

2.5

2.4

2.1

2.3

2.2

Finance and insurance. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.4

5.8

4.6

2.0

2.3

2.1

1.7

2.1

2.0

Real estate and rental and leasing. . . . . . .

2.8

5.0

5.2

3.5

3.2

3.2

3.1

2.9

3.0

Professional and business services. . . . . . . . .

6.7

8.0

8.0

5.5

6.0

5.2

4.9

5.5

5.2

Education and health services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.2

7.8

8.0

3.0

3.4

3.4

2.9

3.5

3.2

Educational services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.6

4.7

5.4

2.0

2.8

2.8

3.1

2.4

2.2

Health care and social assistance. . . . . . . .

5.6

8.3

8.4

3.2

3.5

3.5

2.9

3.7

3.4

Leisure and hospitality. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

5.4

9.2

9.9

5.8

7.9

7.7

9.3

7.5

6.9

Arts, entertainment, and recreation. . . . . . .

3.5

7.6

7.5

3.5

7.1

6.4

10.1

6.4

5.7

Accommodation and food services. . . . . . .

5.7

9.5

10.2

6.1

8.0

7.9

9.2

7.6

7.1

Other services. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.6

7.3

7.3

3.4

4.5

4.5

3.5

4.0

4.1

See footnotes at end of table.

Table A. Job openings, hires, and total separations by industry, seasonally adjusted - Continued

Job openings

Hires

Total separations

Category

Dec.

Nov.

Dec.

Dec.

Nov.

Dec.

Dec.

Nov.

Dec.

2020

2021

2021p

2020

2021

2021p

2020

2021

2021p

Government. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.0

4.5

4.5

1.6

1.8

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.6

Federal. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3.3

5.4

5.7

1.6

1.9

1.7

1.7

1.4

1.9

State and local. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.9

4.3

4.4

1.6

1.8

1.8

1.6

1.6

1.6

State and local education. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

2.2

3.2

3.5

1.5

1.8

1.9

1.5

1.5

1.4

State and local, excluding education. . . . .

3.7

5.5

5.3

1.6

1.7

1.7

1.7

1.8

1.7

p Preliminary

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 15:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
