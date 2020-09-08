Job Vacancy Announcement

BSS Brief Profile

The BSS was established by the Bank of South Sudan Act 2011 in line and in accordance with the provisions of Article 53(3) (b) and Article 85(1) of the Transition constitution of the of the republic of South Sudan , 2011. Accordingly, the bank has in principle been established as an autonomous body with the primary objective to maintain price stability. Other objectives that are subordinated to this primary objective are to:

Foster the liquidity, solvency and effective functioning of a stable market -based financial system; and

Promote a safe, sound and efficient national payment system, which aims to maintain the stability of the financial system as whole.

Without prejudice to the primary objectives, the bank is also entrusted with the objective of supporting the general economic policies of the Government of South Sudan in promoting sustainable economic growth of the Republic of South Sudan.

Mission:

To foster price stability, sustainable economic growth and sound financial system in the republic of South Sudan through excellent regulatory frameworks, monetary and exchange rate operations, advisory and banking services.

Vision:

Aspiring to be a credible Central Bank in fostering and ensuring price and financial system stability by 2028.

Core Values:

Transparency, accountability, professionalism, efficiency and Teamwork.

The Bank of South Sudan (BSS) is seeking to recruit qualified South Sudanese to fill a number of positions as provided in the job summary below:

Summary of the Vacancies

Job Location: BSS Headquarters Juba S/N Job Title Job Grade Number of Vacancies Minimum Academic and Professional Qualifications Minimum Years of Experience 1 Senior Banker I Grade 5 2 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, Procurement & Logistics or related fields Minimum Seven (7) Years of Experience in Middle Management Positions in Banking Industry or Reputable Financial Institution 2 Senior Banker II Grade 6 2 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in I.T, Computer Engineering, Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, or related fields; CPA will be an Added advantage Minimum Four (4) Years of experience in Related Positions in Banking Industry or Reputable Financial Institution 3 Bank Officer I Grade 7 14 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Statistics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, HR, I.T, or related fields, CPA will be an Added advantage Minimum Three (3) Years of Experience in Junior Positions in Banking Industry or Reputable Financial Institution 4 Bank Officer II Grade 8 28 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, I.T, Computer Engineering, HR, Secretariats or related fields Entry Level; these Positions do not require previous work experience Job Location: Wau Branch S/N Job Title Job Grade Number of Vacancies Minimum Academic and Professional Qualifications Minimum Years of Experience 1 Bank Officer II Grade 8 4 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, or related fields Entry Level; This Positions do not require previous work experience Job Location: Yei Branch S/N Job Title Job Grade Number of Vacancies Minimum Academic and Professional Qualifications Minimum Years of Experience 1 Bank Officer II Grade 8 4 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, or related fields Entry Level; This Positions do not require previous work experience Job Location: Malakal Branch S/N Job Title Job Grade Number of Vacancies Minimum Academic and Professional Qualifications Minimum Years of Experience 1 Bank Officer I Grade 7 3 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, or related fields Minimum Three (3) Years of Experience in Junior Positions in Banking Industry or Reputable Financial Institution 2 Bank Officer II Grade 8 4 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, or related fields Entry Level; This Positions do not require previous work experience Job Location: Rumbek Branch S/N Job Title Job Grade Number of Vacancies Minimum Academic and Professional Qualifications Minimum Years of Experience 1 Bank Officer I Grade 7 4 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking and Finance, or related fields Minimum One Three (3) Years of Experience in Junior Positions in Banking Industry or Reputable Financial Institution 2 Bank Officer II Grade 8 4 A minimum of Bachelor's Degree in Economics, Accounting, Finance, Banking & Finance, or related Entry Level; This Positions do not require previous work experience

Personal or Ethical Requirements of Candidates

Desire for and engagement in continuous self development and transformation of the BSS;

Transparency without compromising confidentiality;

Using tools, equipment, materials and inputs of the BSS economically for the intended purpose;

Honesty and fairness

Passion for accuracy and safety;

Further Information

(a) Other Requirements and Conditions:

Nationality: Only South Sudanese are eligible to apply for these positions. Age: Eligible applicants should not be more than 40 Years of age Language: Candidates must be fluent in both written and spoken English

(b) How to apply

Interested and qualified applicants can submit their applications indicating in the subject line the job tittle and job locationto:

Director of Human Resource,

Bank of South Sudan (BSS)

Plot No. 1, Block D 6, P. O. Box 136, Juba Market, Juba, South Sudan

Applications can be hand-dropped at the receptions of Bank of South Sudan Headquarters in Juba town, Yei Branch, Malakal Branch, and Wau Branch; (Rumbek Branch applications should be submitted to Bank of South Sudan Headquarters in Juba Town).

Or email to:

recruitment@bosshq.org

The application should be accompanied with up-to-date CV in English; copies of birth certificate, nationality ID; copies of authenticated academic documents; the CV should includephone and email; contact details of at least 2 professional referees, including most recent/current employer/supervisor.

(c) Full job descriptions, skills and competencies requirements for each position can be collected from the office of Director of HR during working hours (9:00 AM to 1:00 PM)

Current eligible BSS employees are allowed to apply.

(d) Deadline for submission of Applications is Thursday 17th September 2020.

Applications submission time is from 9:00 Am to 1:00 Pm

(e) - BSS is an equal opportunity employer. Women are strongly encouraged to apply.

- Potential Candidates in each Job Locations are strongly encouraged to apply

- Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

- All applications submitted will not be returned.

Samuel Yanga Mikaya

Director General of Administration & Finance