The shares of Meta jumped 15% yesterday after it tripled its profit and introduced its first dividend. Investors were happy about this strong result and Amazon’s robust earnings, so much so that it took their minds off Apple, the Fed and China. But then, new data came in that shook their beliefs...

January job data was released this morning and came in much higher than expected. The US economy added 353,000 jobs last month, compared to 333,000 in December, and way above the Bloomberg consensus of 180,000. In January, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent for the third month in a row, while 3.8% was expected. Average hourly earnings also came in much higher than expected. This means that the US job market is very resilient and that inflation isn't as tamed as some investors would like to think. The data is good news for the economy, but it does take investors further away from rate cuts. Futures on the Nasdaq 100, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were up by 1%, 0.6% and 0.1%, respectively, before the announcement. They quickly fell to +0.4% for the Nasdaq, +0.2% for the S&P500 and -0.2% for the Dow Jones after the release, before coming up a bit. It seems that investors aren't sure what to think about that.

Meanwhile, the NYSE can count on its technology stocks. Yesterday, Wall Street bounced back quite vigorously, while Europe remained at a standstill. The warning shot fired at Alphabet (-7% on Wednesday) didn't have an aftermath, and investors even found two new reasons to get excited yesterday. Amazon exceeded expectations to such an extent that its stock gained 7% post-trade last night in the wake of its results. But it's Meta Platforms that's in the spotlight, with its shares soaring 15% at the same time, thanks to higher-than-expected earnings and an unexpected shareholder pampering program: $50 billion in share buybacks and dividends. This confirms the return of the Instagram and Facebook owner to investors’ good graces, after it was deemed a pariah for betting on the wrong metaverse horse. The press is even starting to speak well of Mark Zuckerberg again, which shows just how far we've come since the share plunged 64% in 2022. Meta has rallied 194% in the last year, and should find itself tonight leading a gain of around 25% in 2024.

Apple, on the other hand, is a little shaky. Unlike its two peers, its earnings report failed to impress, with the stock losing 3% in after-hours trading. The company's alleged lag in artificial intelligence and poor sales in China continue to weigh on the stock. Apple has lost some of its sheen, it has to be said, but investors can't yet tell whether the company is simply stuck in a rut or whether a deeper evil threatens it.

The support of American technology is all the more important for the market at a time when other driving forces are at a standstill. Clearly, the latest attempt to turn around the Chinese market was a fluke. In fact, things are getting tougher this morning for local indices, as fears of margin calls mount. Elsewhere in the Asia-Pacific region, Tokyo ended the week moderately higher, but it's party time in South Korea (+2.8% for the KOSPI) and to a lesser extent in Australia and India, where we're still gaining over 1%. Europe is in the green, with the EuroStoxx 50 up 0.4%.

Economic highlights of the day:

In the United States, February employment figures, durable goods orders and the University of Michigan confidence index are on the agenda.

The dollar is worth EUR 0.9192 and GBP 0.7839. The ounce of gold has risen to USD 2054. Oil continues to fall, with Brent North Sea crude at USD 78.61 a barrel and WTI US light crude at USD 73.72. The yield on 10-year US debt falls to 3.89%. Bitcoin trades at USD 43,000.

In corporate news:

Apple reported disappointing sales in China for the October-December period on Thursday, overshadowing overall sales and revenues that exceeded Wall Street expectations for the quarter. The share price is down 2.4% in pre-market trading.

Exxon Mobil urged activist investors on Thursday to drop a climate proposal that the oil giant did not wish to put to the vote at its annual general meeting in May. On Friday, the group posted a better-than-expected profit of $36 billion for 2023, boosted by trading activities and rising oil and gas production. The stock gained 1.5% before the opening.

Chevron announced on Friday a sharp drop in earnings to $21.3 billion for 2023, as revenues from oil production and refining fell. Chevron nevertheless announced that it would increase its dividend by 8% as a sign of confidence. The stock gained 1.6% before the opening.

Tesla will recall 2.2 million vehicles in the United States - almost all its cars in the country - because of incorrect font sizes on warning lights, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Friday. The stock loses 1% before the opening.

Intel loses 1.3% in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reports that the semiconductor group expects a delay in its $20 billion chip production project in Ohio, citing a slowdown in the market.

Microchip Technology - The chipmaker announced on Thursday evening that it expected sales for the current quarter to fall short of Wall Street expectations, against a backdrop of weak demand from customers who are clearing excess inventory. The share price fell by more than 3% in after-hours trading.

Mattel - Activist investor Barington Capital called on the American toymaker in a letter Thursday to implement major changes, including seeking alternative strategies for the Fisher-Price and American Girl brands and separating the role of CEO from that of chairman.

Cigna - The health insurer raised its 2024 earnings forecast on Friday after lower-than-expected medical costs and strong demand in its pharmacy benefit management unit helped it beat fourth-quarter profit estimates. The stock gained 4.1% before the opening.

Thermo Fisher Scientific - The UK competition regulator said on Friday that it was reviewing the group's $3.1 billion deal to buy biotech company Olink Holding.

Regeneron- The drugmaker beat consensus in the fourth quarter on Friday. Sales for the quarter reached $3.43 billion, against a consensus of $3.29 billion.

Clorox climbs 6.7% in after-hours trading as the cleaning products manufacturer raises its annual sales and earnings forecasts.

Analyst recommendations: