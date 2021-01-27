Jobber : Announces First-Ever Professional Development Day for Home Service Businesses

Gary Vee to keynote the free virtual conference on March 24th, featuring a full day of business-building workshops and live networking for home service business owners and their teams

Jobber, the leading provider of home service management software, today announced its virtual conference, Jobber Professional Development (PD) Day, will take place on March 24. Gary Vee, serial entrepreneur and 5-time New York Times best-selling author, will keynote the event, kicking off a day of sessions led by an array of expert speakers, including seasoned service professionals and business coaches. The event will provide small business owners and their management teams with valuable lessons around people, profit, and process, so that they’re better equipped to tackle day-to-day challenges and improve efficiencies in their service business. Registration for the free event is now open: getjobber.com/pdday2021.

Despite the economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, home service, which includes industries such as lawn care, plumbing, HVAC, and contracting, demonstrated resilience throughout 2020.* “Jobber PD Day is yet another way for us to give back to—and celebrate—the people in home service who help keep our communities safe and running,” said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "2021 will be another fast-paced and challenging year for the home service category that is also ripe with opportunity for growth. The tips, resources and tools that Gary Vee and our lineup of expert speakers will share are invaluable for operating an in-demand small business during another year of economic curveballs.”

The opening keynote, “Redefining Leadership: Live with Gary Vee”, will highlight what makes a great leader, how to set up a better definition of success, and what it takes to succeed in 2021. As one of the most sought-after public speakers, Gary Vee will pull from his own experience of helping his father grow their family business from $4M to $60M in sales.

After the keynote, attendees will follow their own custom-built schedules consisting of workshops that matter the most to them. The process track, for example, will feature a workshop entitled “The Boring Success Formula™: How To Create Systems in Your Business For Profitable Growth” presented by Shawn Van Dyke, founder of Built to Build Academy™ and author of Profit First for Contractors and The Paperwork Punch List. Other notable speakers include Kristin Hadeed, CEO and founder of Student Maid and author of Permission to Screw Up, who will run a workshop around overcoming personal roadblocks and building a positive and competitive workplace for the people track. Kristin’s first TED Talk garnered more than three million views on YouTube and she has since joined Simon Sinek’s Optimist team.

The event will also provide live networking opportunities where attendees can connect with other home service professionals to talk shop, share advice, and learn from peers. North American registrants will also be entered to win prizes that support the growing needs of a professional home service business, including vehicle wraps, new team uniforms, computers, tablets, and smartphones.

Jobber PD Day is sponsored by Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments. Visa is committed to helping small businesses bounce back from COVID-19 and has introduced a number of new programs and resources to help digitally enable 50 million small businesses. At the event, Jorge Ortega, from the Visa Global Social Impact team, will lead a must-attend session on “Financial Planning for Company Growth”, that will explore best practices for budgeting, planning, and goal setting.

To learn more and register for Jobber Professional Development Day, visit: getjobber.com/pdday2021

ABOUT JOBBER

Jobber is an award-winning business management platform for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can provide 5-star service at scale. Jobber’s 100,000+ home service professionals have served over 12 million households in more than 47 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada’s fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information, visit: https://getjobber.com/.

* Based on Jobber’s Home Service Economic Report: 2020 Review.

