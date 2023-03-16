By Bryan Mena

Applications for unemployment benefits fell last week, showing the U.S. labor market remains strong as other signs point to a cooling economy.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, decreased by 20,000 to a seasonally adjusted 192,000 last week, the Labor Department said Thursday. Claims the prior week had increased by 22,000, revised data show, in part due to a jump in New York, where there was a school break.

The four-week average of weekly claims, which smooths out volatility in the weekly numbers, fell slightly last week to 196,500, a historically low level.

Claims have treaded near the 2019 prepandemic average of about 220,000 for several months. The figures have been mostly steady despite large employers in interest-rate sensitive industries such as technology, finance and real-estate cutting jobs.

Continuing claims, a proxy for the total number of ongoing unemployment-benefits payments, decreased by 29,000 to 1.68 million in the week ended March 4. Continuing claims are reported with a one-week lag.

Write to Bryan Mena at bryan.mena@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-16-23 0907ET