Jobless Claims Remain Elevated While Consumer Demand Boosts Goods Imports -- 2nd Update

By Eric Morath

Workers continued to apply for unemployment aid at an elevated level at the end of 2020 and holiday-season demand for imported consumer products pushed the November trade deficit in goods to a record high, signs of the uneven economic recovery.

Weekly initial claims for jobless benefits from regular state programs, a proxy for layoffs, fell by 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 787,000 in the week ended Jan. 2, the Labor Department said Thursday. The prior week's figure was revised up by 3,000. Unemployment claims have been holding at about four times their pre-pandemic average through the fall and into the winter.

The foreign-trade gap for goods in November was the highest on records back to 1992. The overall deficit for goods and services expanded a seasonally adjusted 8% from October to the highest level since August 2006, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. The data reflects that consumers' demand for imports outpaced global demand for U.S. exports.

Job losses in the past year have been particularly severe among lower-earning restaurant, hotel and mall-retail workers. Meanwhile, workers in other areas were more likely to shift to working from home and have maintained incomes to help drive demand for goods, while spending less on dining out, travel and other services.

Imports of consumer goods reached the highest level on record in November, led by increased shipments of cellphones, appliances, jewelry and toys, the Commerce Department said.

"It's been a very unequal pandemic economy," Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James, said. "We had a lot of job losses in lower-paying service industries, but those workers aren't typically big spenders." He noted the top 20% of income earners account for more than half of consumer spending.

A surge in Covid-19 cases and renewed lockdowns in some areas is likely to restrain near-term economic activity, Mr. Brown said. "If we get vaccinations rolled out, then we're in line for a significant rebound in the second half of the year."

The Labor Department report showed the level of jobless applications was little changed in the week after President Trump signed a $900 billion Covid-19 relief bill on Dec. 27. In part, it added a $300-a-week supplement for those receiving unemployment benefits through March 14 and extended two federal pandemic programs that otherwise would have paid out their final benefits in December.

The increased payment on top of what is offered by states could have encouraged additional workers to apply in the coming weeks. However, some may not have done so during the week between the Christmas and New Year's holidays. Workers aren't required to apply for benefit the week that they are laid off.

A more-detailed look at the December jobs market will be released by the Labor Department on Friday. Economists project the employment report will show employers added 50,000 jobs in December. That would be the smallest job gain since April, when the economy shed 20 million jobs.

"The economy is at a bigger crossroads now than we were last fall," said Alfredo Romero, economist at North Carolina A&T State University, noting the discovery of more contagious strains of the virus in the U.S. "It's now a race between the speed of vaccinations and the speed of contagion."

He said overall employment will contract in the coming months for the first time since last spring and he doesn't anticipate job creation to markedly accelerate until vaccines become widely available.

There have been other recent signs economic momentum is slowing. Household spending declined in November, marking its first retreat in seven months, and household income also fell, according to the Commerce Department. New and existing home sales declined in November from the previous month.

However, like imports, the manufacturing sector has been buoyed by consumers shifting purchases to goods from services. Data firm IHS Markit said its purchasing managers index for the U.S. manufacturing sector recorded in December its largest monthly improvement since September 2014.

Government stimulus checks, enhanced unemployment benefits and additional aid for businesses could all support economic growth earlier this year.

Nino Dean, who lost his job at a luxury jewelry retailer in New York's Soho neighborhood last spring, said the additional benefits will allow him to cover his rent payments. He hopes they last long enough for restrictions to be lifted, allowing more businesses to hire. Mr. Dean said he borrowed about $1,100 from friends to pay for his rent, and is paying for groceries with food stamps.

"Now I'm applying for just any job. I applied to CVS, Walmart, whatever I can get," said Mr. Dean, who is 45 years old. He said he feels lower-paying retailers pass him over because they expect he will leave for a better paying position once they are available.

Some businesses are hiring. Jan Riggins, general manager of two Express Employment Professionals staffing offices in Fort Worth, Texas, said she is trying to fill warehouse and logistics positions that have been growing rapidly the past six months.

Wages for those jobs have improved, starting between $13 and $16 an hour, she said. However, working full time at that rate is likely near what many would receive on unemployment benefits, with the $300 supplement. The average weekly state payment was $319.42 for the 12 months ended in November.

Ms. Riggins said job seekers often call to ask about work-from-home positions, but she said there are far fewer of those available than jobs that require an employee to report to a warehouse, factory or be on the road.

"The biggest impediment is finding people that want to work," she said. "We've never had such a high level of no-shows for their first day on the job."

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-07-21 1227ET