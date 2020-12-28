Jobless Claims Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal.

DATE TIME RELEASE PERIOD CONSENSUS PREVIOUS (ET) Tuesday 0900 S&P/Case-Shiller Oct +6.9% (3) +6.6% 20-City HPI Y/Y Wednesday 0945 Chicago PMI Dec 56.0 (7) 58.2 1000 Pending Home Sales Nov -0.3% (8) -1.1% Thursday 0830 Jobless Claims Dec 26 828K (8) 803K (Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

