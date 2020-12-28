Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Commodities

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Jobless Claims Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update

12/28/2020 | 02:10pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The following are forecasts for this week's remaining U.S. data from a survey compiled by The Wall Street Journal. 

 
DATE      TIME  RELEASE                    PERIOD     CONSENSUS    PREVIOUS 
          (ET) 
Tuesday   0900  S&P/Case-Shiller            Oct      +6.9%   (3)   +6.6% 
                  20-City HPI Y/Y 
Wednesday 0945  Chicago PMI                 Dec       56.0   (7)    58.2 
          1000  Pending Home Sales          Nov      -0.3%   (8)   -1.1% 
Thursday  0830  Jobless Claims              Dec 26    828K   (8)    803K 
 
(Figures in parentheses refer to number of economists surveyed.)

Write to Donna Huneke at dataweekahead@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-20 1409ET

Latest news "Commodities"
02:10pJobless Claims Seen Rising -- Data Week Ahead Update
DJ
01:54pOil prices flat as U.S. stimulus counters weak demand
RE
10:37aGold advances on U.S. stimulus cheer, weak dollar
RE
10:18aOil Prices Flat Despite Bullish Stimulus Bill -- Market Talk
DJ
08:24aIvory Coast rains augur well for cocoa mid-crop
RE
06:59aBangladesh gets offers in tender to buy 50,000 tonnes rice
RE
04:43aOil prices flat as U.S. stimulus counters weak demand
RE
02:42aChina stocks end higher on upbeat data
RE
02:31aChina Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
02:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
Latest news "Commodities"

MOST READ NEWS

1China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
2MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ