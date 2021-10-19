Jobot : Launches Jobot : Health

Jobot Health disrupts Healthcare Staffing by Combining Artificial Intelligence Software and Experienced Recruiters

Jobot Health Revolutionizes Staffing and Recruiting for Nurses, Doctors and Top Medical Talent

Jobot is expanding their recruiting and staffing offerings with the launch of Jobot Health. Three years ago on October 15, 2018, Jobot launched and began building a recruiting firm based on kindness and respect that was powered by their proprietary AI software, Jax.

During the pandemic, Jobot’s CEO and Founder, Heidi Golledge, recognized a need in the healthcare space for Jobot’s own brand of service. “During the pandemic, we realized we could do more to assist hospitals and healthcare providers in finding the talent they needed. Utilize our AI software, Jax, we are able to match healthcare providers such as nurses and doctors with opportunities to improve their careers. Combining our technology with experienced recruiters who focus on building positive relationships is key,” says Golledge.

Thus far, the AI-powered staffing and recruiting firm helped put more than 5,000 folks in great new jobs across the nation and has given back more than $250,000 to their charitable foundation, the Jobot Get a Job, Give a Job Foundation.

The Jobot Family continues to grow and now has over 400 Jobot Pros; all working together to build a one-of-a-kind culture, technology, and service built on kindness and respect.

“We are proud to be able to launch Jobot Health to continue our commitment to bettering the lives of the people we serve,” says Golledge.

Heidi Golledge is a winner of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for two companies and exited a previous company for over $100 Million. Golledge has been featured in many publications such as Forbes, Fast Company, Inc. Magazine, The Wall Street Journal, and Business Insider for her expertise in building and leading successful companies as well as creating positive work cultures and innovative technology.

“Jobot Health is just one of the many ways the Jobot family continues to grow and thrive, bringing top talent and new career opportunities to both candidates and companies alike,” says Golledge.

About Jobot

Jobot blends their proprietary AI technology, Jax™, and experienced recruiters, Jobot Pros, to create the first-of-its-kind job matching engine. This unique blend of technology and recruiting expertise make recruiting top talent and building a positive work culture within reach.

For more about Jobot, visit www.Jobot.com.

