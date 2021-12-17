Log in
Jobs Still Down in 47 States from Pre-Pandemic Levels

12/17/2021 | 08:09pm GMT
By SBE Council at 17 December, 2021, 3:24 pm

by Raymond J. Keating -

The latest state employment report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics offers various looks at jobs data by state. But the key numbers from this report serve as a sobering reminder of how deeply damaged the U.S. economy has been due to this pandemic.

Specifically, only three states had nonfarm payrolls (seasonally adjusted) in November 2021 that were above the pre-pandemic levels registered in February 2020. That is, 47 states have still suffered job losses. (See the following table.) Only Utah, Idaho and Arizona had nonfarm payrolls in November 2021 above where they were in February 2020. Of course, there's also the matter of lost job growth, which covers the entire nation.

Change in Nonfarm Payrolls from February 2020 to November 2021

Rank

State

Percent Change in Payrolls

1 Utah 2.89
2 Idaho 2.09
3 Arizona 0.39
4 Arkansas -0.07
5 Texas -0.14
6 Georgia -0.72
7 Montana -0.82
8 Florida -1.23
9 North Carolina -1.24
10 Nebraska -1.33
11 Alabama -1.48
12 Mississippi -1.50
13 South Dakota -1.55
14 Tennessee -1.56
15 Missouri -1.69
16 Colorado -1.71
17 Washington -2.06
18 Indiana -2.56
19 West Virginia -2.60
20 Iowa -2.62
21 South Carolina -2.64
22 Kentucky -2.88
23 Oregon -2.96
24 Oklahoma -2.96
25 Kansas -2.98
26 Minnesota -3.13
27 Virginia -3.15
28 Wisconsin -3.35
29 New Hampshire -3.49
30 Maryland -3.65
31 Ohio -3.71
32 Maine -3.80
33 Illinois -4.00
34 Massachusetts -4.08
35 Nevada -4.12
36 Delaware -4.19
37 New Jersey -4.27
38 California -4.37
39 Connecticut -4.43
40 North Dakota -4.51
41 Wyoming -4.71
42 Michigan -4.95
43 Rhode Island -5.17
44 New Mexico -5.26
45 Pennsylvania -5.37
46 Vermont -5.80
47 Alaska -6.03
48 Louisiana -6.50
49 New York -8.10
50 Hawaii -12.25

Looking at the above data, it's not a stretch to predict that when we hit February 2022, only five states out of 50 will have climbed back to or slightly exceeded the number of employed two years earlier. That's a stunning development.

This leads to consideration of two related matters. First, there clearly are businesses seeking qualified employees but they cannot find them. As we've heard time and gain, there is a "labor shortage." Second, however, there's more potentially at work here. Namely, while we don't have good data about how many small businesses were lost in this pandemic, we do know that we're talking significant numbers. And since small businesses are the drivers of job creation, a significant part of this woeful employment picture no doubt has to do with fewer small businesses around to create such jobs.

Can an economy paradoxically suffer both a labor shortage and a dearth of new job creation? Yes. That seems to be exactly what's going on in the U.S. today.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 20:08:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
