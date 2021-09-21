Jobvite : Included as Platinum Member of LinkedIn's ATS Preferred Partner Program

Jobvite included as Platinum member in LinkedIn Talent Solutions ATS Partner Program

Jobvite (www.jobvite.com), the industry-leading talent acquisition suite, announced today it has been included as a Platinum member of LinkedIn’s ATS Preferred Partner Program, offering multiple LinkedIn Hiring integrations to customers and driving adoption of these solutions at scale.

LinkedIn’s hiring integrations, notably Recruiter System Connect, allow customers to work more seamlessly and efficiently across both LinkedIn and Jobvite, at no additional cost, thus improving the ROI on both systems. Additional integrations functionality, such as Unified Search and Recommended Matches, enable recruiters to find and source relevant and qualified talent, smarter and faster within the Jobvite workflow leveraging the LinkedIn platform. And by the end of the year, Apply Connect will allow customers to automatically post jobs and leverage LinkedIn applicant highlights (including relevant skills) to quickly identify quality candidates in Jobvite. Additionally, candidates will have a more seamless application experience without having to leave LinkedIn to complete their application.

Over the past year, the LinkedIn Talent Solutions ATS Partner Program has helped over 8,000 customers make their hiring processes more efficient through LinkedIn Recruiter System Connect.

According to Jobvite’s 2020 Recruiter Nation report, over 70% of recruiters report using the LinkedIn platform in their recruiting efforts. As it is one of the top platforms to seek out talent, 40% of recruiters also plan to invest in LinkedIn as a recruitment focus over the next 12 months.

“Today’s job market is experiencing a race for talent. We know that while recruiters rely on technology to make hiring easier, switching between multiple systems is time consuming,” said Jobvite CRO Joe Kuntz. “Our partnership with LinkedIn makes it seamless. Jobvite has worked closely with the LinkedIn Corporation over the past several years to establish a robust relationship and utilize the full breadth and depth of these integrations, and this partnership further enables customers to take advantage of the platform.”

Today’s news comes on the heels of Jobvite unveiling plans to expand upon the existing integration with Recruiter System Connect (RSC) between LinkedIn Recruiter and Jobvite ATS as highlighted above. Delivering these deeper integrations has simplified the hiring process, and as a Platinum Partner, Jobvite will continue to provide innovative solutions for recruiters to improve the quality of their talent pools at a time when they need it most.

To learn more about Jobvite and its solutions, please visit www.jobvite.com or find Jobvite on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Jobvite

Jobvite is leading the next wave of talent acquisition innovation with a candidate-centric recruiting model that helps companies engage candidates with meaningful experiences at the right time, in the right way, from first look to first day. The Jobvite Talent Acquisition Suite weaves together automation and intelligence in order to increase recruiting speed, quality, and cost-effectiveness. Jobvite is proud to serve thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including Ingram Micro, Exelon, and Premise Health.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210921005788/en/